Lifestyle Designs Par Excellence

Francis Alfred Managing Director of Sobha Realty, talks in detail about the ethos behind the organisation’s superlative track record of delivering on their word

Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty, a leading luxury real estate developer in Dubai, has played a pivotal role in driving the success of the organisation. He has been with Sobha Group for more than two decades, and has successfully led the development of numerous projects both in Dubai as well as in India. He shares his thoughts on the recent developments, future expansion plans, and the technological advancements within Sobha Realty, that have set a new benchmark in the real estate industry.

Dubai has witnessed a surge in the real estate market in the last decade, and a number of major real estate players are currently operating in the market. How does Sobha Realty position itself, and what is the competitive edge of Sobha Realty?

We have been able to gain a significant competitive advantage in the market due to our unique ‘Backward Integration’ model in our real estate value chain — with our in-house design, manufacturing, construction and facility management team, that ensures superior quality of our finished product as well as on-time delivery. Our in-house design team includes master planners, architects, structural designers, MEP and interior designers. We have also implemented the tier 3 quality assurance team, which ensures the Sobha Signature quality home. Our implementation of this unique business model has proven to be highly successful, and it is also a case study in the Harvard Business School.

Furthermore, we have integrated several cutting-edge, ground-breaking technologies such as cloud-based project quality and performance monitoring, AI and data analytics in the construction and real estate sector, to match pace with the digital transformation in the industry and provide excellent properties to our customers.

We have numerous real estate developments in Dubai, as well as India — including the Sobha Hartland master-planned community in Dubai, a luxurious community of townhouses, luxury apartments, and high-end villas, which is one of our key projects in the region. We expect to deliver over 1,200 units at the Sobha Hartland project this year, thus taking up the total to over 3,000 units that have been handed over within Sobha Hartland alone. The success in our projects till date is primarily because of our ability to successfully meet project timelines, and to consistently deliver signature Sobha quality in all our developments. We are confident in our ability to successfully complete and handover the Sobha Hartland community by 2025.

We strive to provide the highest quality of lifestyle to our residents through modern amenities and innovative solutions in all our projects. It is our constant endeavour to set higher industry benchmarks as we go forward, to provide the best quality of living in the communities that we develop.

Can you highlight some of your key milestones and achievements?

The real estate market has been growing at a tremendous pace and despite the increasing competition and challenges, we have successfully met our sales target of over $1 billion for 2021. In view of this achievement, we have taken a 50 per cent higher sales target in 2022 as compared to the previous year. Our commitment to deliver excellence, and the confidence and trust from our investors would certainly help us achieve this milestone.

Where do you see Sobha Realty in

the next few years? What are your future plans?

Currently, our primary focus is on the UAE, especially Dubai. Our flagship project, Sobha Hartland, is progressing rapidly, with over 60 per cent of the construction work having been completed. Our goal is to deliver the entire project by 2025.

We envision to continue to grow our land resources in the Emirate and develop exceptional landmark developments that would meet the expectation of buyers looking for luxury properties in Dubai.

As part of this expansion plan, we have acquired another 11 million square feet of land next to Sobha Hartland, to initiate development of new projects that we anticipate completing in the coming eight years. Additionally, we are launching another iconic project at Sheikh Zayed Road, that would set a new benchmark for hi-rise luxury living in Dubai, offering even more unique luxurious amenities to the residents.