The USA Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai focuses on showcasing the country’s historic affinity for innovation

If there’s one constant about the USA, it’s change. The country’s pioneer spirit is reflected in its bold outlook and ever-evolving nature, which extends to all corners of the land.

The USA has always been known for its spirit of individuality, freedom and innovation. At Expo 2020 Dubai, the USA Pavilion celebrates its people and their ideas and contributions to the global society. The pavilion’s team broke ground in March 2020 and a completion ceremony was held in November.

The United States has a long and inventive history with the World Expo. Many things that we take for granted today were actually introduced at expos held in the US. Some of them are electricity, the Ferris wheel and zipper at the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair; X-ray machine at the 1901 Buffalo Pan-American Exposition; the ice cream cone and hot dog at the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair and the television set at the 1939 New York World’s Fair.

At Expo 2020 Dubai, the USA Pavilion is located in the Al Forsan (North Park) zone. It consists of six exhibits, a moving walkway, a courtyard, space-themed area called ‘The Final Frontier’.

Pavilion theme

The USA Pavilion’s theme is ‘Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of the Future’ based on the renowned words of the third US President, Thomas Jefferson, emulating the country’s commitment to the continuous promotion of prosperity, opportunity, and innovation within the country and worldwide.

According to the USA Pavilion official website, “As Americans, we defend freedom, promote diplomacy, and celebrate ingenuity. We advance American interests and uphold our universal values — freedom, prosperity, peace, dignity — that we will share with the world as we realize the promise of our collective future. Our exhibits, events, and programmes will showcase the United States as a strong and trusted partner for peace, progress, and security throughout Expo 2020 Dubai.”

Moving Walkway: Mobility in Action

Get a glimpse of the first four major exhibits on a moving walkway. This high-capacity transportation system provides an awesome experience for people of all ages and abilities.

Exhibit 1: Freedom creates the future

Marvel as the sun rises over the Statue of Liberty in this immersive show. Witness the past, present and future of the USA and how freedom has formed the basis for opportunity and innovation.

Exhibit 2: American Innovation

Explore all the historic inventions that were achieved in the USA by some of America’s most iconic innovators, including artefacts from the likes of Alexander Graham Bell and Steve Jobs.

Exhibit 3: Agents of Change

The US is an incubator of innovation. Here, visitors will understand the global impact of American-bred organisations that are widening their reach to communities in need across the world.

Exhibit 4: The Sky Is No Longer The Limit

Watch this eight-minute media show that explores the future of technology in America in the 21st century and beyond. Visitors will see the realm of possibilities from the democratisation of space to quantum computing, sustainable energy, and more.

Exhibit 5: America the Beautiful

Explore the natural wonders of one of America’s most precious assets — its national parks.

Exhibit 6: Explore the USA

This exhibit hosts representatives from a variety of American organisations, in addition to an authentic meteorite, the Mars Opportunity Rover, and even a piece of the Moon.

The Final Frontier

Every evening on the hour, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket ‘blasts off’ in an exhilerating, 60-second night-time spectacular.

The Courtyard

Dine beneath the stars under the Falcon 9 rocket. Indulge in American food and culture while enjoying live entertainment throughout the day.