LG brings sustainable display technology to Dewa’s Al Shera’a headquarters

LG Electronics has delivered a major commercial display installation at Al Shera’a, the headquarters of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), reinforcing the role of intelligent visual technology in sustainable building infrastructure.

The project involved the supply and installation support of more than 1,000 LED cabinets, used to create 10 high-impact screens across the headquarters. These displays provide Dewa with a powerful platform to communicate its sustainability initiatives, innovation programmes and long-term vision to visitors and stakeholders. By increasing awareness of Dewa’s environmental ambitions, the installation also supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the UAE’s wider national sustainability agenda.

“LG’s involvement went far beyond hardware delivery,” said Rami Kim, B2B Director for Commercial Display, LG Electronics, Middle East and Africa HQ.

“Our engineers provided hands-on, on-site supervision throughout the installation process, ensuring the displays met the project’s technical requirements for visual performance and long-term operational efficiency.”

LG provided end-to-end project support, combining advanced display technology with engineering supervision throughout every stage of installation. The selected solutions were required to deliver vibrant visuals while also addressing the building’s operational priorities, particularly energy efficiency and thermal management.

“The main objective was balancing the performance of multiple large-scale LED displays with the building’s strict electrical, load and thermal-management parameters,” Rami added. “To meet these requirements, LG proposed our energy efficient LED Series, engineered specifically to optimise energy use while delivering exceptional image clarity.”

Depending on the pixel pitch, this model uses 16% to 25% less power compared to standard LED cabinets. This can significantly lower operating costs while aligning with Al Shera’a’s sustainability standards. The cabinets’ slim and lightweight design also provided essential installation flexibility. Together with LG’s active on-site engineering supervision, these features enabled the screens to be integrated seamlessly into the building’s structural and thermal environment.

Rami said the project also offers a clear indication of how the commercial display sector is evolving across the region. "Al Shera’a project demonstrates a regional shift toward viewing commercial displays as integral, intelligent components of a building’s core infrastructure rather than viewing screens as standalone products."

Demand across the Middle East and Africa is rapidly growing for display solutions that bring together high visual performance, energy efficiency and reliable long-term operation. “LG is supporting this transformation by pairing advanced display innovation with on-site installation supervision, empowering clients to make technology investments that deliver lasting value," Rami pointed out.

Al Shera’a installation illustrates the value of considering display technology holistically — from product selection and energy performance to structural integration and expert engineering support. By combining advanced LED innovation with comprehensive technical support and on-site installation guidance, LG is helping organisations meet immediate communication needs while delivering sustainable, lasting value. It also establishes a practical benchmark for future smart-building display deployments across the region.