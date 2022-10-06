Let There Be Light

The much anticipated time of the year is almost upon us. As Diwali approaches, we have curated things to do for our readers to enjoy the occasion

Published: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 9:00 AM

It's that time of year again when marketplaces will be swamped with diyas and a variety of home decorating items, and Bur Dubai's tinsel lights will sparkle a bit more brightly than normal. Your favourite mithai would taste a little sweeter than usual. What is the big event, you wonder? It is time to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, fun, joy, prosperity, gifts and lots of yummy food.

There will be a shopping getaway only for shopaholics as the country gets ready to enjoy the festival with enthusiasm and vigour. To get you into the mood, there are a variety of fantastic things-to-do, delectable meals, and Diwali bazaars at certain places.

The celebrations trail

Even though Diwali only lasts for one day, people celebrate over five days of traditions that include lighting candles, setting off firecrackers, and making rangolis (sand paintings) to welcome the Hindu Goddess of riches and fortune into their homes. New clothing, jewellery, treats, and firecrackers are among the most popular presents given during the event, which heavily emphasises shopping and gift exchanging. It's a time to enjoy the happy moments, therefore, let's get set to load your online and offline trolleys. Additionally, we have chosen the top locations for you to eat, drink, and unwind with your family and friends.

Fun stroll at Global Village

Join your loved ones for spectacular celebrations at Global Village during Diwali. From October 25 to 28, the India pavilion will come alive with tonnes of new attractions and present fresh entertainment for people of all ages, keeping with the joyful mood of the happy season. Every night, see musical Bollywood shows and peruse exhibits of genuine Indian arts, crafts, and culture. Additionally, you may indulge in popular street cuisine at the chaat bazaar or enjoy spicy nibbles at renowned restaurants. Additionally, dazzling fireworks will light up the night of Diwali, capping off four days of enjoyment.

Wander in the lanes of Bur Dubai

Referred to as ‘Mini India’, this local area will take you down memory lane. It is filled with Indian stores where you get clothing, jewellery and Indian sweets and food, including authentic gold shops. The vibrant lanes of Bur Dubai on Diwali night are the place to be with your family and friends. Take a trip down memory lane to bring back pleasant memories.

Visit Bluewaters Island

Catch up with old friends and discover the beautiful blue skies and water of Bluewaters Island. The cute little eatery joints with the view of Ain Dubai should be on your checklist to dine for Diwali dinner.

Gift with love

Yes, the festive season of Diwali has a lot to offer, from culture to traditions. While others are ensuring that the festival is celebrated with joy and love, it is time for you to contribute to that joy, love, and warmth of your friends and loved ones. The easiest way to do this is by gifting them a unique Diwali gift. Take inspiration from our list of conventional gift ideas and steal the limelight on the best gift.

Home décor hampers

The perfectly packed home decor hampers exudes style, class, and luxury. The elegantly packaged box and the contents such as scented candles, handmade cards, photo frames and fairy lights are perfect for the Diwali season of gifting. There isn’t a single house that is not dolled up and spic-n-span on Diwali. This year, add an air of celebration by gifting your friends and families a bunch of Diwali home décor items.

Flavoured chocolates

Sweets are a staple of all traditional celebrations. And the festive celebrations are made sweeter by chocolate, the ideal festival treat. A gift basket of flavoured chocolates will give you blissful moments to remember those days. Treat people with a sweet craving with these delectable chocolates with a variety of flavours. For individuals on your list who care about their health, you may choose products that are low in fat or sugar.

Traditional Diwali gifts

When you can’t think of anything else, resort to the traditional Diwali gift options. There is a whole range of choices for traditional giftings such as dry fruits, cutlery sets, homemade sweets and cakes, silverware and pooja thali. All these gifts hold significant value and will make them feel special on this happy occasion.