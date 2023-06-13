Legacy of Excellence

Students at JSS Schools Dubai have once more excelled and done themselves proud as they achieved excellent results in the 2022-2023 public exams for Grade 10 and 12. The school heads are delighted with the student’s stellar perfomance and believe that the exceptional results are a testament to the unwavering commitment of the students, coupled with tireless efforts of the exceptional faculty

Published: Tue 13 Jun 2023, 3:16 PM

"JSS Group of institutions, India, with the blessings of Jagadguru Shri Shivratrishwar Deshikendra Swamiji and under the guidance of directors of the flagship organisation JSS Mahavidhyapeeth based in Mysore, is a value-based organisation imparting education in all segments, from K-12 schools to Universities. With a legacy of over seven decades increating a better world through experiential learning in India, JSS International School (ICSE) and JSS Private School (CBSE) are among the top Indian schools with a ‘very good’ rating by KHDA. Our students are always among the toppers in the board results for both ICSE and CBSE. Sculpted in the JSS core values, our alumni have created a niche for themselves in every conceivable field of work in countries across the globe.

At JSS, we provide holistic education by creating an engaging learning environment with the freedom to explore and discover. Our unique programmes instil life-long learning where future skills are embedded in the everyday life of the students.” — Govindrao Naik, Chief Executive Officer at JSS Institutes.

JSSIS celebrates remarkable achievements

Lata Nakra

Principal

JSS International School, Dubai

JSS International School is thrilled to announce its exceptional performance in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) examinations. The results, declared recently by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), have reinforced the institution’s commitment to academic excellence and its dedication to nurturing exceptional talent. Aayush and Armaan of ICSE and Karishma Kamalahasan of ISC were the toppers – all of them secured a whopping 98.8%.

The remarkable overall pass percentage of 100% at both ICSE and ISC examinations and a record-breaking number of distinctions and first-class marks, just reflects the hard work, perseverance and determination demonstrated by our students throughout their academic journey. What’s encouraging is we have beaten our own previous records in several areas bringing our Grade average up to 90.9% in ICSE. Out of 114 students who appeared in ICSE 2023 Examination,70.18% of students scored more than 90%. The school average is an impressive 90.9% with 61 centum! The toppers are Ayush Jethaliya and Armaan Aravazhi with a 98.8% score! In ISC, a total of 61 students appeared. The school average is 85.3%. The topper, Karishma Kamalahasan, who has scored 98.8%, has been accepted for Computer Science at the prestigious Georgia Tech, US, a proud feat indeed and a proud moment for the school

This outstanding result is a testament to our school’s commitment to providing quality education, fostering a love for learning, and nurturing the holistic development of our students. However, at JSSIS, we believe that education goes beyond academics. Alongside achieving outstanding results, our students have consistently displayed exceptional talent in various co-curricular activities, demonstrating their all-rounded abilities and have won in several national and international sports events. This holistic approach to education has been instrumental in shaping their character and preparing them for the future challenges.

Congratulations once again to all the students, teachers, and parents for this remarkable achievement.

Ratan Gangatkar - 98.6 %

"I credit my teachers, parents, and JSSIS for my success. The school did a great job in preparing us for the ICSE board exams, and all the teachers did their best in making us reach our potential. I wanted to reciprocate their hard work by achieving good grades in the exam. The resources provided by the teachers were of huge help."

JSSPS outshines with Stellar Performance

Chitra Sharma

Principal

JSS Private School, Dubai

“Students of JSSPS, Dubai have been consistently creating history year after year in their academic results with unparalleled progress on all fronts in the CBSE Board Examination 2022-2023. These commendable achievements are a testament to the school’s commitment of providing high-quality education and nurturing the potential of its students by providing a unique learning environment, novel methodologies of blended learning and cutting edge technologies. The results of the CBSE board examinations, International Olympiads, ASSET exam and other external exams are above the national and international average. The excellent students’ performance and best class average in the region, not only reflects their individual efforts and resilience, but also speaks volumes about the exciting range of curriculum and the relentless dedicated approach and invaluable support provided by the teachers to all the students. With dedicated educators, supportive families, and motivated students, the school remains a beacon of educational brilliance, shaping the leaders and innovators of tomorrow.”

Remarkable Academic Board Results for JSS Private School

JSSPS Grade 10 and 12 students have achieved stellar results and performed incredibly well in the CBSE Board Examination 2022-23. Once again, they have shown consistency in their academic results this year with unparalleled progress on all fronts in the examination. Their exemplary results and impressive scores reflect a result of their arduous work and focus, the loving support of their families, and the diligent guidance of their teachers. All Grade 10 students achieved first class with Distinction with a Grade Average of 89% and 21 centum in total. Parth Pandey, Rahul Dinesh Kumar, Rishit Pankajkumar Gotecha, Tiya Joby, Vritti Pavan Bhagnari, Drishikha Shroff scored a whopping 97.8% marks in the Board Examination. Keerthana Biju, Rhea Johnson, Harshit Jotiba Patil, Ranbir Singh, Shriya Mishra, Divyam Rashipkumar Jain scored an impressive 97.6% and 97.4% respectively.

This year’s grade 12 results surpassed all expectations and showed significant progress across all subjects. Our toppers from the Science stream include Syed Moosab and Shreya Satish who scored a whopping 97.4% followed by Nivedhitha Natarajan achieving 97.2% and Ashish Ajin Thomas attaining 97% respectively. Our top performer from the commerce stream, Shaivi Mehul Shah scored a magnificent 96%. Elated with the results, JSS School Management congratulated the students and their parents for their laudable performance and appreciated the unstinted efforts of the teachers in preparing the students for the Board. We are always thrilled to see students receive the keys to the next phase of their educational journey. JSSPS is proud and delighted of the fact that the vast majority of our grade 10 students have chosen to continue their journey with us.

Keerthana Biju - 97.6%