Learning beyond walls: How Dubai’s nurseries redefined early education

Over the past month, Dubai’s early years sector has demonstrated something remarkable: when purpose is clear, learning never pauses. At Kids First Group, this belief guided every decision. Faced with uncertainty, the group became the first in the UAE to rapidly launch a comprehensive home learning ecosystem across its network of nurseries redefining what early education can look like beyond the classroom.

This was not simply a shift to digital sessions. It was a complete reimagining of how young children learn, connect, and grow.

Recognising that young children thrive on familiarity and emotional connection, educators delivered live, personalised sessions from their own classrooms - dressed in uniform, surrounded by the same environments children knew and loved. This continuity helped maintain a sense of routine, stability, and belonging during a time when children needed it most.

But the innovation didn’t stop there. Kids First group across all the nurseries – Redwood, Odyssey, Willow, The Forest Oasis introduced personalised home learning journeys tailored to each child’s developmental stage, alongside small, educator-led learning pods within communities. These pods created safe, localised environments where children could continue to interact, explore, and learn together bridging the gap between home and nursery.

At the heart of this approach was a simple but powerful insight: learning does not have to live within four walls. Families became active participants in the process, transforming everyday moments into meaningful learning experiences. Educators guided parents not just on what to teach, but how to nurture curiosity, independence, and emotional resilience at home.

Community also played a vital role. Every Friday, children came together for Kindness - moments dedicated to empathy, gratitude, and emotional expression. These sessions reminded children (and parents) that learning is not only academic; it is deeply human. In a time of disruption, they created connection, comfort, and a shared sense of belonging across homes.

This period became a powerful testament to adaptability. Guided by a clear purpose to support children and families, no matter the circumstances, teams across the Kids First Group nurseries worked tirelessly, listening to parents, refining approaches daily, and collaborating to deliver solutions in real time. The result was not just continuity of learning, but an evolution of it.

As Dubai’s nurseries reopen, this journey marks more than a return it signals a step forward. Children are coming back not having paused, but having grown in new ways. They return with strengthened bonds with their families, deeper curiosity, and an expanded understanding of how learning happens everywhere.

Now, as the sector moves into its next phase, families have the opportunity to reconnect with these environments in person. Nurseries across the Kids First Group network – Redwood Montessori, Odyssey – Reggio Emilia approach, Willow, and The Forest Oasis, are now open for new admissions for Term 1, welcoming families who are seeking a strong, purposeful start for their children.

Ahead of the new academic year, all brands will also host Summer Camps from June 29 to August 26 designed to have engaging experiences where children can explore, play, and transition comfortably back into structured environments. These camps offer families a perfect opportunity to experience the nursery environment, meet educators, and see firsthand how learning comes to life.

For parents considering their next step, there has never been a more meaningful time to visit. A nursery is more than a place, it is where a child’s confidence is built, their voice is heard, and their love of learning begins.

Families are encouraged to book private tours, walk through the spaces, meet the educators, and experience the environments that have supported children so thoughtfully over the past month.

The closure has pushed the group to innovate the way they deliver early childhood education and improve the quality and the environment. Also, they learned to offer hybrid and flexible packages that meet the needs of more parents and children across the UAE.

Today, as doors reopen, there is a renewed sense of gratitude across the sector. Hearts are full. Classrooms are ready. And the joy of welcoming children back seeing their energy, their questions, their spark feels more meaningful than ever.

Because when learning is guided by purpose, it doesn’t stop. It simply finds new ways to grow.