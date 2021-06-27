Leader in JEE and NEET prep

Ascentria is the regional leader in preparing Gulf students for the highly competitive JEE and NEET exams while ensuring success in board exams and school preparations. Alka Malik, Founder and MD, explains

Ascentria is an eight-year-old institution founded solely to provide Gulf students with the same level of competition as their peers in India, for the extremely competitive Indian engineering and medical exams. Prior to our operations, Gulf students rarely attained any success in these, due to the inadequate preparation they received here. However, our students have consistently gained admission to various Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), and All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) other premier government colleges on merit. Students sitting these exams have also gained admission to leading colleges internationally such as Imperial College in the UK, Berkeley in the US, National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, as all these colleges accord great value to scores in these highly competitive exams.

Ascentria-PACE is different from its competitors

Ascentria currently does not have any competitors, simply because our track record and success of our students remains unparalleled, which is rooted in the rigour of our programme. All our results are 100 per cent genuine and of students who have studied with us here. Many institutes claim high ranks of students who have either been with them in Grade 9 or 10 and subsequently prepared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) by relocating to India. Others showcase high results of their Indian operations, which is completely irrelevant here.

Tell us about your faculty

We are of the firm belief that students are what teachers make them. We select our faculty with extreme care and are remove those who do not meet up to our high standards. Often such teachers are welcomed by other institutes in a bid to replicate our teaching standards.

Ascentria working closely with local Indian schools

Based on our excellent results and track record, all leading school groups have entered into continuing associations with us to prepare their students after school hours. We are the only institute with all leading Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum schools.

Ascentria has been the provider of choice for specialised courses delivered over the last six years to GEMS Modern Academy. We have recently entered into an association with the oldest and largest CBSE school in the country.

Changes the pandemic has brought

We were the first institute to transform our classroom teaching overnight to online in March last year. We are also the first to welcome students back in person this year. Our entire team is vaccinated and the premises are sanitised daily. We offer a hybrid learning experience where students can opt to attend classes either at the centre or online. The same class recording is also embedded in our customised app for students to revisit and revise later too.

What lies ahead

We are launching our fully online JEE and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) course, for students who are commencing on this journey now. There are several other new courses that we will be launching in September as well as some more school associations that are under finalisation.