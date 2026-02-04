Le Jadis Beach Resort & Wellness: Mauritius’ intimate sanctuary of secluded luxury and wellness

Mauritius has long attracted travellers from the UAE with its calm lagoons, warm hospitality and relaxed island rhythm. Yet even on an island known for tranquillity, some places manage to offer something more private, more personal and more attuned to travellers seeking a deeper kind of escape. Le Jadis Resort, on the sheltered northwest coast, is one of those rare finds. Managed by Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts, the boutique property feels like a retreat designed around privacy, wellbeing and quiet luxury.

Arriving at Le Jadis is like stepping into a softer world. The atmosphere is calm from the moment you enter. Staff welcome you with the warmth Mauritius is famous for, but here it feels even more personal. There is no rush, no formality and no noise, just a gentle stillness that settles the mind. The resort’s name, meaning “in days gone by,” reflects its blend of heritage and modern comfort. It feels intimate in scale, with pathways winding through tropical gardens, shaded corners for resting and spaces that feel naturally private.

Suites and villas are crafted as private sanctuaries rather than simply accommodation. Starting from 72 square metres, they are spacious and thoughtfully designed, with warm natural materials that reflect the island’s character, and elegant living areas that blur the line between indoor and outdoor. Most suites include private heated pools, a detail UAE travellers appreciate whether for morning dips or peaceful swims after sunset. Some suites also feature hammams, jet pools, handcrafted stone tubs with ocean view, and even direct beach access, enhancing the sense of exclusivity and indulgence. Frangipani trees, coconut palms and endemic plants create natural screens, giving each terrace and pool a sense of blissful seclusion.For extended stays or multi-generational holidays, the Imperial Beach Villa offers the resort’s highest level of privacy. It features expansive living areas, sweeping ocean views and its own large temperature-controlled swimming pool, making it ideal for families who want to reconnect without distractions. Even the spa suites follow this philosophy of privacy, with en-suite facilities that allow guests to enjoy treatments without leaving their tranquil space. Private dining options amplify the sense of personalisation, whether delivered to your terrace, arranged as a floating breakfast or set up in a beach cabana at sunset. Those who want to explore beyond the shore can book a private catamaran cruise across the calm waters of Turtle Bay, a particularly memorable experience as the sky turns gold in the evening.

Although the resort feels secluded, it is conveniently located just 20 minutes from the capital, Port Louis. Guests can visit the markets, cultural sites and attractions of the city, then return quickly to a peaceful retreat. Turtle Bay is also known for its natural marine park and year-round sunshine, making it one of the best spots for swimming and snorkelling. Sunsets here are vivid, with colours that shift from deep orange to soft pink, offering a picture-perfect ending to the day. This combination of accessibility and privacy makes Le Jadis a strong choice for travellers who want serenity without compromising convenience.

Hospitality plays a key role in the experience. Staff pay attention to personal preferences, remembering routines and small details that make a stay feel effortless. The atmosphere is warm rather than formal, which creates the feeling of being hosted by people who genuinely want you to feel at home. The resort’s intimate scale helps maintain a calm ambience throughout, whether you are relaxing by the pool, reading under the palm trees or strolling along the garden paths.

Wellbeing is at the heart of Le Jadis. The award-winning Spa and Wellness Centre integrates therapeutic traditions in a way that feels both restorative and contemporary. Guests can follow hydrotherapy circuits that calm the nervous system, experience thermotherapy with hammams, saunas and cold plunges or choose Ayurvedic treatments guided by skilled practitioners. Rainmist therapy simulates warm tropical rain, offering deep relaxation. Wellness activities such as sunrise yoga, meditation sessions and sound healing are led by experts, and daily group classes are complimentary so that guests can naturally incorporate wellbeing into their stay. The resort also offers non-motorised water sports at no extra cost, allowing guests to explore the lagoon at their own pace. Paddleboarding, kayaking, snorkeling and glass-bottom boat rides become peaceful encounters with marine life and the quiet beauty of Turtle Bay.

Dining at Le Jadis reflects the island’s cultural diversity. The resort’s four restaurants offer Mauritian specialities, Asian fusion dishes, European classics and fresh seafood. It is also highly attentive to dietary needs, providing halal, vegan, gluten-free, keto and other options to meet the growing needs of today’s discerning travelers. A popular experience is the floating breakfast, served in the privacy of your pool with homemade pastries, tropical fruits, dim sum and freshly-squeezed juices arranged on a tray. For lunch, Passion Creole offers a unique setting with tables placed in shallow water, keeping your feet cool as you enjoy local dishes. Evenings are particularly memorable at the beachfront seafood restaurant, where candlelit tables are set against the sound of the waves.

The resort’s commitment to sustainability is another defining feature. Le Jadis incorporates eco-friendly systems including solar water heating, a desalination plant, greywater irrigation and its own water bottling facility to minimise plastic use. Gardens are landscaped with endemic flora to support the local ecosystem. These practices reflect the resort’s approach to conscious luxury, which increasingly aligns with the expectations of travellers from the UAE who seek responsible travel choices.

Le Jadis is also one of the island’s most romantic retreats. Couples visit for honeymoons, anniversaries, proposals or simply to spend meaningful time together. Experiences such as floating breakfasts in the intimacy of your private pool, private sunset catamaran cruises, luxurious couple spa rituals, and candlelit dinners barefoot on the secluded shore add to the sense of intimacy. For vow renewals, the resort’s team creates personalised ceremonies infused with Mauritian warmth and attention to detail. Many couples return year after year because the resort offers a rare combination of privacy, elegance and emotional connection.

While the atmosphere encourages complete relaxation, guests looking for more activity can choose from a range of experiences. Yoga sessions on the beach, aqua yoga, paddle yoga, sound healing and wellness workshops are available for those seeking balance and mindfulness. Water lovers can enjoy kayaking, paddleboarding or taking a glass-bottom boat across the lagoon to discover its marine life. Private catamaran excursions allow guests to explore the coastline or enjoy sunset views. Cycling trips to nearby fishing villages offer a glimpse of local life. At the spa, signature treatments include Ayurveda, hydrotherapy and restorative rainmist therapy, ensuring a well-rounded wellness journey.

For travellers searching for a sanctuary that blends privacy, luxury and holistic wellbeing, Le Jadis Resort offers an experience that feels both personal and rejuvenating. It is a place where life slows, sunsets feel longer and the world seems gentler. Whether you visit to unwind, to reconnect or simply to pause, the resort has a way of restoring what daily life often takes. At Le Jadis, you do not just stay, you retreat, you recharge and you rediscover a quieter version of yourself along Mauritius’ most magical coastline.