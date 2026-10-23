Laying the groundwork for better workplaces

Excerpts from interview of Paris L. Eleftheriades, Business Manager at OFIS (Al Gurg Group).

What was OFIS’s role in Al Shera’a, and what did Dewa and the project team require of the flooring?

OFIS, part of the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group, supplied and installed the main carpet tile package at Al Shera’a, Dewa’s new headquarters, using Interface’s Conscient collection.

Al Shera’a is a landmark project with ambitious sustainability and performance targets, and every material used had to reflect its commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility. Through our partnership with Interface, working with the project’s design team, Conscient was specified for its sustainable material content, durability in high-traffic areas, contribution to indoor air quality and contemporary aesthetic.

Our role was to also bring that specification to site: supplying the product, supporting the technical and documentation process, and installing it to the standard the project demanded.

For us, it was an opportunity to contribute to an important project and to show the value of a strong partnership backed by reliable execution.

What made OFIS the right partner for this project?

Our strength lies in pairing established international brands with local market knowledge, technical support and a long track record of delivering commercial projects in the UAE.

We approach every project as a service rather than a product sale, providing specification support, technical consultation, project management and installation tailored to each client’s needs. As Interface’s exclusive partner in the UAE, we give clients access to its flooring solutions, backed by local expertise in product application, project coordination, installation and after-sales support.

On Al Shera’a, our focus was on understanding the project’s requirements, working closely with Interface and the wider project team, and ensuring the flooring package was delivered to the expected quality and performance standards.

Projects of this scale depend on collaboration, clear communication and attention to detail — principles we apply to every project we undertake.

Give us an overview of the products supplied and where they were installed.

Conscient was installed throughout the building, including workstation areas, open-plan and private offices, corridors, lift lobbies, meeting and conference rooms, phone booths and collaborative areas.

Developed by Interface, Conscient combines durability, acoustic performance and sustainability with a contemporary look. The collection contains 89 per cent recycled and bio-based content, carries a Class 33 heavy contract rating for demanding commercial environments and provides 23 dB impact sound insulation for acoustic comfort.

Its natural tones and subtle textures complement the interiors and give a consistent finish from one space to the next.

How did the flooring contribute to the building’s sustainability?

Sustainability guided decisions throughout Al Shera’a, and Conscient brought a number of environmental and performance benefits aligned with the project’s goals.

The collection reduces reliance on virgin materials, and its CQuest™Bio backing is made from recycled and bio-based content. Low VOC emissions support indoor air quality, while its non-directional installation makes efficient use of material and helps reduce waste on site.

For our part, OFIS supported the project with product information, environmental documentation and technical coordination, ensuring the package met the specified requirements for efficient installation, long-term performance and occupant wellbeing.

How closely did OFIS work with DEWA, the architects, consultants and contractors?

Collaboration was essential. We worked closely with Dewa’s engineering team, the architects, consultants, the main contractor and Interface to deliver the flooring in line with the approved specification, design intent and project programme. Our involvement covered technical support, product documentation, supply, installation coordination and quality control.

Each party had a clear role. The design teams set the architectural direction, Interface contributed product innovation and technical expertise, and OFIS was responsible for delivering the flooring package on site. Clear communication between everyone involved was central to the successful outcome.

What challenges or moments stand out for you?

The main challenge was installing across a large headquarters with many different functional requirements, while maintaining consistent quality and keeping to the programme. That called for careful planning, close coordination with the main contractor and strict adherence to the approved specification. What stands out most is the level of collaboration. Al Shera’a brought together experienced teams, each contributing its expertise towards a common goal. Being part of that process, and delivering our scope successfully, is something we value.

What other projects is OFIS working on in the region?

We continue to work across the UAE on corporate, government, commercial and education projects, providing flooring and furniture solutions tailored to each client’s requirements. Alongside the workplace, education is an important sector for us, as schools and learning environments evolve towards more flexible, engaging and functional spaces.

In the workplace, we are seeing growing demand for solutions that prioritise wellbeing, flexibility, durability and sustainability. Employers are increasingly investing in experiential design so that the office becomes a destination rather than an obligation. Through our international brand partnerships, including Interface, we are well placed to bring the right products and practical expertise to projects across these sectors.

Anything else you would like to add?

Al Shera’a is a good example of what can be achieved when sustainability, design and technical expertise come together. It was a privilege for OFIS to contribute alongside Dewa, the project architects, consultants, contractors and our partner, Interface.

Our focus remains on building strong partnerships, representing brands that lead their sectors and delivering our part of every project with professionalism and consistency. That is how we build long-term relationships and contribute to better spaces across the UAE.