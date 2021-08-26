Launching new strategies

Dubai Scholars’ latest edition will introduce enrichment initiatives centred on next-generation skills development

They say that cream always rises to the top. In a world-wide economic contraction, Dubai Scholars is reversing the trend when it opens its new edition in September 2021. Dubai Scholars has a long history of academic excellence and along with that, it also has a long waitlist. Each year, an extensive number of new students and siblings await to find out if they have been admitted to this in-demand UK curriculum school.

The new edition will not only provide much needed expanded capacity but also support the introduction of the school’s new enrichment initiatives centred on next-generation skills development. These initiatives include the launch of a new programme that allows children to fully apply their learning to tangible and real-world concerns as well as a full revamp of the school’s Extra Curricular Program to support a rich provision of non-academic activities for holistic development through the addition of a new tennis court, five-a-side football and new indoor badminton and basketball courts.

Barbara Lubaczewska, Head of School, Dubai Scholars, notes that “the new building allows us to offer expanded initiatives that support Dubai Scholars’ ability to stay at the forefront of global education in developing future-ready children. We are excited about these developments and this new chapter in the Dubai Scholars story.”

Recognised as the leading affordable UK curriculum school in the UAE, Dubai Scholars’ students have consistently benchmarked amongst the top percentiles globally across all major international assessments including PISA, TIMSS, IGCSE and GCEs. It has seen its graduates attend some of the most prestigious international universities such as Stanford University, London Imperial College, Brown University and University of Pennsylvania, among others. While Dubai Scholars has always been a household name, it is always uplifting to see a great Dubai brand thrive and grow in these times.