Laila Suhail: From shaping Dubai’s retail story to investment advisory

The retail sector in Dubai has come a long way to become a very organised and one of the best in the world in the last three decades – due to a dynamic vision and a number of game-changing initiatives undertaken by Dubai Government to achieve the vision.

The launch of the Department of Economic Development in 1992, Dubai Transport Corporation in 1994, Dubai Quality Awards in 1994, Dubai Excellence Awards in 1997, Dubai Shopping Festival in 1996 and Dubai Summer Surprises in 1998 – are part of these initiatives to realise the government’s retail vision for Dubai – to transform the emirate into a world-class retail and tourism destination.

From a trading outpost, Dubai has now become a vibrant global economic and financial hub with the emirate’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) exceeding $264 billion in 2025 and retail sector emerging as the largest contributor to the emirate’s economy. Retail sector’s contribution to Dubai economy ranges between 22-25 percent, according to government reports.

A number of government and business leaders have collectively worked round the clock to ensure the smooth transformation of Dubai’s economy and a number of women leaders have contributed a lot to achieve this.

Laila Mohammed Suhail, former Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), is one of them.

Laila Suhail is an accomplished investment, retail and real estate advisor whose career has been defined by the ability to connect capital, institutions and people with clarity, discretion and long-term purpose. With more than three decades of executive leadership across the public and private sectors, she has helped shape Dubai’s evolution as a cultural, tourism, retail, events, luxury and investment destination.

Today, she brings that depth of institutional knowledge and market access to her advisory work with High Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs), investors, developers and strategic partners seeking meaningful opportunities in Dubai, the wider GCC and Middle East regions, and selected international markets.

Her professional authority rests on a rare combination of public sector leadership, private sector trust, destination-building experience and first-hand knowledge of how cities create value. As a native of Dubai, Laila understands the city not only as a market, but as a living economic and cultural ecosystem.

She combines a deep understanding of its neighbourhoods, heritage, development priorities, venues, regulations, stakeholders and future vision with the discipline of an advisor who is focused on financial relevance, reputation, governance and lasting client value.

This balance gives her a distinctive standing in the region’s investment and real estate landscape: she is able to interpret both the emotional and commercial dimensions of a property decision, particularly for discerning clients whose choices are shaped by lifestyle, legacy, privacy and strategic return.

Laila’s advisory practice focuses on exclusive residences, landmark developments and high-value investments. Her work is centred on bespoke guidance for HNWIs and sophisticated investors who require more than transactional brokerage. She supports clients through opportunity assessment, market context, stakeholder navigation, developer engagement and the often-sensitive process of aligning personal aspirations with robust investment logic.

Warmth and sincerity are central to Laila’s approach. She is known for building relationships that last beyond a single mandate, for protecting client confidence, and for approaching high-value decisions with both strategic rigour and human understanding. In a market where access and insight are critical, Laila’s ability to combine discretion with thoughtful, decisive execution has made her a trusted advisor for individuals and institutions seeking secure, strategically-located, and culturally aligned investments.

Laila’s perspective has been shaped by a long career at the intersection of government, business, retail, tourism, events, gold and jewellery, luxury, and strategic partnerships.

Illustrious career

She began her professional journey in 1995 as a young coordinator on the organising committee for the region’s first-ever retail extravaganza, the Dubai Shopping Festival, which launched the following year. Although qualified in information technology, her passion for branding, retail and destination marketing led her to build her career within the festival’s organising office.

Working across sponsorships, retail, sales, marketing and strategy, she gained exposure to every facet of citywide activation and steadily rose through the ranks, serving as Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Marketing Officer before being appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) in 2008, the body formed by Dubai’s visionary leadership to revitalise the retail sector and grow its contribution to the city’s economy. In that role, she was responsible for organising and strengthening the city’s leading annual festivals, including the iconic Dubai Shopping Festival, and for aligning public-sector priorities with the ambitions of retailers, malls, sponsors, tourism stakeholders and family audiences.

That appointment marked a defining milestone in both Laila’s career and the city’s retail history, as she also became the first woman to be appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Shopping Festival in the same year.

Laila helped Dubai achieve one of the most significant accolades in its retail and events history when the city was recognised as the “Festivals Capital of the World” by the International Festivals and Events Association for two consecutive years, in 2011 and 2012.

Her leadership contributed to the development of a retail calendar that supported tourism inflows, stimulated consumer spending, strengthened brand Dubai and demonstrated the economic power of well-structured citywide events.

Over the course of her career, she played a pivotal part in the development of major festivals and activations including the Dubai Shopping Festival in 1996, Dubai Summer Surprises in 1998, Modhesh World in 2000, Eid in Dubai in 2008, Ramadan in Dubai in 2011 and the Dubai Food Festival in 2014.

She is particularly proud to have overseen the landmark 20th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2015.



Pioneering public-private partnership

Laila’s work in transforming festivals from seasonal entertainment into strategic economic platforms, helped institutionalise the city’s unique public-private partnership model that connected government entities with thousands of stakeholders from the retail and tourism sectors, including more than 600 from the gold and jewellery trade. By creating co-investment mechanisms, sponsorship structures, marketing frameworks and stakeholder reporting models, she ensured that the private sector became an active co-architect of Dubai’s prosperity.

This experience remains central to her current advisory work, where she continues to draw on a deep understanding of how policy, infrastructure, investor confidence and consumer experience intersect.

Laila later served as Chief Executive Officer, Strategic Alliances and Partnerships Sector at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and its entities, further strengthening her credentials as a bridge between government priorities and private sector opportunity. In this senior role, she guided cross sector initiatives, cultivated institutional relationships and supported the wider economic positioning of Dubai as a destination for tourism, trade, lifestyle and investment.

She also served as a Member and Vice Chairperson of the Board of Governance of Dubai College of Tourism and as Chairperson of the DET Women’s Committee, reflecting her commitment to education, talent development and women’s leadership within the economy.

Her current and former leadership positions reflect the breadth of her influence. Laila is Vice-President, Alliances and Investor Relations at Aurius Venture International (AVI), the Global Master Franchise of Kalyan Jewellery. She is also Founder and CEO of LSA Advisory, Board Member and Head of Marketing and Chairperson of the Marketing Committee of the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG), and Vice-Chairperson of the Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG).

She has previously served as Vice Chairperson of the Dubai Design and Fashion Council and as Board Member of the Dubai Sports Council, where she headed the Women’s Sports Committee.

Across these roles, the common thread is her ability to build platforms, convene stakeholders and convert strategic vision into practical outcomes.



Gold and jewellery sector development

Laila’s long association with the gold and jewellery sector has also strengthened her understanding of luxury, trust and asset-backed value. Her involvement with the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group began with its formation in 1995, when the group was established to organise and motivate the sector in support of the Dubai Shopping Festival. Today, DGJG represents more than 600 members across gold, diamonds, jewellery, precious metals and pearls, serving as the umbrella body for the sector in Dubai.

As a Permanent Board Member and Head of Marketing, Laila has led domestic and global campaigns positioning gold and jewellery as a lifestyle choice, a gifting tradition and an investment asset, while reinforcing Dubai’s standing as the world’s pre-eminent ‘City of Gold’ and a year-round shopping destination.

Under her guidance, the group earned a Guinness World Record for the world’s longest handmade gold chain, measuring more than five kilometres and weighing approximately 256 kilograms, created with DGJG membership support to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2015.

This landmark initiative reflected Laila’s ability to bring together craftsmanship, commerce, media visibility and civic pride in a single strategic campaign. Her luxury and lifestyle experience extends to collaborations and activations associated with brands including Hermès, Cartier, Chanel, Dior, Van Cleef & Arpels and Rivoli, as well as exclusive showcases such as the Winter Wonderland event with Hermès. Laila also championed the city's destination weddings strategy, which opened a new economic vertical for tourism.



Current focus: Investment advisory

As Vice President, Alliances and Investor Relations at Aureus Venture International (AVI), she is committed to supporting the global growth ambitions of Kalyan Jewellery through strategic alliances and partnerships, investor engagement, market-entry planning and franchise expansion.

Her mandate includes building credible investment narratives, strengthening investor confidence, supporting businesses setting up operations under the Kalyan Jewellery brand in the region, as well as in global markets, and ensuring that partnerships are commercially viable, transparent and aligned with international standards.

This appointment reflects Laila’s broader investment philosophy: successful expansion depends not only on capital, but on governance, reputation, local intelligence and disciplined delivery.

At AVI she leads efforts to define standard relocation and set-up processes for new businesses, monitors milestones and critical-path activities, oversees relationship management with relocating or recently relocated businesses, and develops investor awareness collateral to support decision-making. Her work at AVI draws naturally on the same capabilities that define her real estate advisory practice: trusted access, stakeholder diplomacy, cross-border awareness, market positioning and the ability to translate ambition into a credible operating pathway.

Through LSA Advisory, Laila provides bespoke real estate and investment advisory services to HNWIs. Her practice is selective and relationship-led, designed for clients who value confidentiality, strategic guidance and access to opportunities. She brings together market intelligence, cultural fluency, negotiation experience and a deep respect for the personal significance of major property decisions.

For international clients, she acts as a cultural guide to the UAE. For domestic and regional clients, she is a strategic partner who understands both opportunity and the finer details. For developers and institutions, she is a credible connector who brings market confidence and stakeholder alignment.

Throughout her career, Laila has been recognised for her contribution to Dubai’s retail and festivals ecosystem. She was honoured the Dubai Government Excellence Award by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in 2015, for her outstanding contribution to Dubai’s retail and festivals ecosystem.

She also received the Dubai Government Excellence Award, for achieving record sponsorship revenues during the Dubai Summer Surprises in 2000. She is a Certified Festival and Event Executive from the International Festivals and Events Association, holds an MBA from London Business School and a Higher Diploma in Information Technology.