Kickstart a sustainable career path

Students study in a visionary campus with a bilingual learning philosophy

Dar Al Marefa is an inspiring educational initiative by Al Ghurair Investment, a top-ranked learning institution and the only bilingual International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum school in Dubai. In partnership with parents, friends, and the local community, Dar Al Marefa aims to make a significant contribution to the UAE’s next generation, instilling in them both the nation’s values and the skills and knowledge they need to build sustainable career paths.

More than an IB Curriculum school, Dar Al Marefa is a community that empowers every child and enriches their development, giving them the skills they need to become lifelong learners.

“We believe that we are a professional community of learners based on a student-centred and professional learning environment,” said Naira Hamdy, Principal, Dar Al Marefa, “We have committed leaders and staff members, who prepare students to be lifelong learners. As part of our school philosophy, which is shared with the IB programme, we believe that students benefit enormously from being bilingual, and therefore offer Arabic and English as ‘Language A’.”

The state-of-the-art campus has been designed by the globally-awarded RCR architects, winners of the Pritzker Laureate prestigious architecture award often referred to as the Nobel Prize of Architecture. It was built from the ground up to maximise students’ potential for learning.

For admissions and registration please contact Dar Al Marefa on 800 MAREFA (627332) or email admissions@daralmarefa.ae. Sibling discounts and easy payment plans are available at a zero per cent interest rate (terms and conditions apply).

Student testimonials

“I am proud to be a student at Dar Al Marefa. I believe the style of teaching in our school is phenomenal and unique. Not many schools can demonstrate a great student to teacher relationship as is the case in our school. Another distinctive aspect is the IB DP Bilingual programme in our school. It provides us with diverse learning opportunities, which enable us to think outside the box to solve problems and succeed in real-life situations. The IB DP programme prepares us very well for the after-school life and it nurtures our minds in ways other curricula cannot compete against.” - Grade 11 DP student

“I have been selected as a chair in the American University of Dubai’s Model United Nations (MUN) conference. I would like to thank Dar Al Marefa for allowing me to come this far and providing me with the resources needed to make my participation in the MUN a success." - Grade 12 DP student