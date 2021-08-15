Keeping up with the changing times

Bank of Baroda outlines the measures taken by the bank to ease customer services in accordance with the current requirements

Bank of Baroda is a century old Bank having global presence spanning 19 countries currently. We have been present for the last 48 years in this part of the world. The basic concept behind the establishment of the bank in the UAE is to create connect between Indian businesses with UAE-based organisations and businessmen. We are successfully able to instill a sense of confidence in our businessmen here and will continue to do so by extending Business loans, SME loans and Syndicated lending. In addition, we also serve individual expatriates in a major way by providing a gamut of retail services such as Savings, term deposits, remittances, home loans, consumer loans etc.

Bank of Baroda has legacy of being part of the 75 glorious years’ journey of Independent India and 48 years in UAE. The Bank started as a small set up at Dubai in 1974, extended its reach to Abu Dhabi in 1975 and two years later to Sharjah. These were the prominent places for Bank of Baroda in the UAE for quite some time. Then we further extended to serve our customers in Deira, Ras Al Khaimah, Al Ain and DIFC. Banking has undergone huge transformations during this fabulous journey. At present, the Bank has 46 ATMs across the UAE at convenient locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah through which we are serving our valued clients 24X7 with various services like Cash deposit, cash withdrawal, cheque deposit, balance inquiry, mini statement, fast cash, rapid funds to India, etc.

As the country turns 75, Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi has identified five pillars for celebration of these 75 years – ‘Freedom Struggle’, ‘Ideas at 75’, ‘Achievements at 75’, ‘Actions at 75’ and ‘Resolve at 75’. The bank is enhancing itself digitally to serve our customers in a better and secured way and meet their requirements and to reduce their burden to access any bank related services. Being the only Indian Bank, fully licensed in the UAE, we are upgrading continuously to meet the everchanging expectations of our customers. The Bank is also organising financial literacy programmes to various clients, in coordination with Indian Consulate in UAE.

The banking industry is undergoing revolutionary changes in the aftermath of Covid-19. Bank of Baroda is also undergoing a transformation in terms of digital Innovation, more specifically to enhance our customer experience through various technological platforms like m-Connect Plus (Mobile banking app), Baroda Connect (Internet banking portal), debit cards, ATMs etc. Recently, we have added 16 new features to our M-connect product to enhance the banking experience.

We are progressing as a global organisation with strong Indian roots. Bank of Baroda is happy and proud to be serving Indian diaspora across the globe. We wish all readers a Happy Independence Day on this auspicious occasion of Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Independent India.

