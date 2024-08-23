Keep School Germs at Bay with WaterWipes™

Published: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 10:08 AM

With summer holidays now a distant memory, and the reality of an impending new school year setting in, ensuring your little one’s comfort and cleanliness as they prepare to return to the classroom is a necessity. Whether you're packing lunchboxes or preparing for after-school activities, it’s important to have the right essentials in hand. WaterWipes™ is the perfect accompaniment for your back-to-school needs!

With so many children in the same place every day, germs can easily breed in schools. While you can’t stop your child from encountering germs, there are plenty of things you can do to keep your children healthy and reduce their risk of picking up an infection from their surroundings.

Germs can be found all around us, especially in schools, as they can easily spread from one child to another in different ways. Here are just a few ways germs can be picked up at school:

Through the air – If an infected child talks, sneezes, or coughs they can release germs into the air, which other children can then breathe in.

Through touch – Germs can contaminate common surfaces in schools, such as door handles, toys that children play with, and shared school supplies such as desks. These can then be transferred into a child’s body if they touch their eyes, nose, mouth, or a wound.

Through eating – Eating food that is contaminated with germs, for example, if it hasn’t been stored correctly or has been touched with unwashed hands, or placed on a contaminated surface can cause stomach bugs.

The importance of hand washing

One of the best ways to help protect children from spreading germs is to encourage them to wash their hands with soap and water regularly.

Teaching your children how to wash their hands properly is just as important too. A simple trick you can teach them is to wash their hands for the same duration it takes to sing the song ‘Happy Birthday to you’ twice (about 40 seconds).

You can also get them to follow these five simple steps:

1. Wet their hands with clean water (make sure the water isn’t too hot).

2. Get them to lather soap into their palms for around 20 seconds.

3. Teach them to clean in-between their fingers, on the back of their hands, and under their nails where germs like to collect. Don’t forget the back of the wrists too.

4. Finally, encourage them to rinse their hands and dry them with a clean towel or cloth.

5. WaterWipes™ are also a convenient way of keeping childrens’ hands clean.

How do you teach children not to spread germs?

Talking to your children about how germs spread and teaching them the importance of washing their hands can help them adopt good hygiene practices. Getting them to cover their mouth when they cough, or sneeze can also help keep germs at bay and stop them from landing on surfaces where other children can pick them up.

Why do children get sick so often at school?

Children can encounter a variety of germs at school, which can easily spread from one child to another. For example, if one of their peers is sick and coughs or sneezes into their air, it can land on surfaces or can be breathed in by other children.

How can I help prevent my child from getting sick at school?

To help prevent your child from getting sick at school, it’s important to teach them good hygiene habits. This includes teaching them to wash their hands regularly and properly. You can also put WaterWipes™ and hand sanitiser in their school bag to help keep them protected on the go to access whenever they need!

WaterWipes™ are a must-have in every backpack, and can be used in many ways in everyday school life — whether at lunch, during sports activities or even during a colorful art lesson. In any case, they help to protect even sensitive skin during school hours and beyond in a sustainable, gentle, and carefree way.

What else should I consider for back to school?

Here’s a back-to-school check-list we’ve created to help smooth the transition from summer holidays to more routine mornings!

• Say morning affirmations together • Create a list of lunch ideas for easier mornings • Stock up on class-room friendly snacks • Pack extra WaterWipes™ for messes • Update your calendar with after-school activities and pick up times • Prepare a list of allergies (if any) for their teacher A Brand You Can Trust WaterWipes™ was created by a father determined to find a better alternative for his daughter’s sensitive skin, without numerous ingredients. Many years later and after a lot of hard work, testing, and scientific research, WaterWipes™, the world’s purest baby wipes, was born. Created and made in Ireland, WaterWipes™ are plant-based1 and plastic free2 wipes. Gentle on Skin, Tough on Mess WaterWipes™ Original are made with just two ingredients — 99.9 per cent water and a drop of fruit extract — and are the first baby wipes to be certified ‘microbiome-friendly’ by MyMicrobiome, meaning they help maintain skin health, making them great for even the most sensitive skin. Securing this certification guarantees that using WaterWipes™ Original does not disrupt the microbial diversity and balance of the skin, leaving the healthy microbiome of the surface and deeper layers of the skin intact. WaterWipes™ Textured Clean contains minimal ingredients and is textured for a deeper, more effective clean. We know that as kids grow, life can get a little messier, so make sure to pack WaterWipes™ Textured Clean in your kid's backpack ensuring they are ready for their school and playtime adventures. WaterWipes™ Textured Clean is tough on mess but gentle on skin - perfect for cleaning even the stickiest hands and faces in all situations throughout the school day! Trusted by Parents and Professionals WaterWipes™ is recommended by dermatologists, midwives, and paediatricians worldwide. 96 per cent of dermatologists agree that WaterWipes™ is the #1 wipe choice for sensitive skin3 They are free from artificial fragrances and colours, meaning they are suitable for use on eczema-prone skin. We are proud that every day, people around the world are discovering the benefits of WaterWipes™.

Visit www.waterwipes.com/ to discover the full portfolio of products.