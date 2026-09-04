Kazi Gulshan Ara: Building a business against the odds

Some people are born leaders. Others achieve leadership by dint of their hard work, devotion, passion to excel and their never-say-die attitude. Lt (Retired) Kazi Gulshan Ara is one of those who became a leader by dint of her sheer attitude and determination to defy the odds and create her own destiny.

First, she was an officer in Bangladesh Army, starting her military carrier, as a field officer, followed by her voluntary retirement to start a career in the private sector, where she played a leadership role in the company that she served. Seeing her leadership role, her employer deputed her to Dubai operations to look after the company’s human resources division across 18 countries in the Middle East.

Then she resigned to start something on her own and her tryst with destiny eventually gave birth to Aydin Boutique that later transformed into Aydin Group of Industries – named after her son.

At 35, she has not only defied all odds – at a personal, professional, business and social levels – and created her own destiny.

Kazi Gulshan Ara, a mother and a business leader – represents the modern Bangladeshi womenfolk and is perhaps the best example of women’s empowerment. In business, she chose to trade in and export Bangladesh’s success story – readymade garments – and has successfully managed to penetrate Bangladeshi garments and shoes in the supermarkets and hypermarket chains in the UAE.

Her company has already made strong inroads into the UAE’s organised retail chains.

“It was a very difficult job, especially to penetrate the major retail chains. No one wanted to give me a chance to display and sell my products,” Kazi Gulshan Ara, Chairperson of Aydin Group, recalls.

“However, one day, I was given a chance to display products at the Union Cooperative – at only one store for three months – on the condition that if the products sell well, they will continue. Otherwise that was the end of it.”The three months sales report was encouraging. In fact, her products outsold other brands. “That was it. I was then allowed to expand into other branches. This helped me to enter the other hypermarket chains,” she recalls. “However, I did not enter in some hypermarket chains – due to my strict principles of not bribing the purchasing managers.”

Aydin Boutique at one point of time had 8,500 barcodes on the shelves – each type of products selling in hundreds of thousands of units per year.

She has built her business foundation on two major factors – hard work and quality products. “I will never compromise on the quality of our products. The products are expensive. But I will not compromise on quality,” she asserts.

Kazi Gulshan Ara wants to develop an international brand in the global apparel industry. While the going is tough, Kazi Gulshan Ara has already overcome the initial hurdles. She now supplies millions of units into the UAE’s major retail channels – that guarantees sale. That is the major challenge. Once the brand starts to get notice of the consumers for quality, then she plans to invest in branding.

While the going is tough, Kazi Gulshan Ara has already overcome the initial hurdles. She now supplies millions of units into the UAE’s major retail channels.

During the last few years, she has been managing a new security agency in Bangladesh which is going great under her leadership.