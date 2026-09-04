Kashesh Agarwaal: Building a jewellery brand for a new generation

She could have been a banker or an IT professional – with a cushy job and enjoyed a comfortable life. However, entrepreneurship has been in her DNA. So, instead of looking for a job, Kashesh Agarwaal took a plunge to start her designer jewellery brand – Taraash Maison – that one fine day could become a global brand, if she finds her way.

Born in Dubai in 2000, Kashesh Agarwaal is a Genz kid, with a difference, having grown up alongside the city’s remarkable evolution.

“Coming from Marwadi roots, entrepreneurship is in our DNA. Watching my father’s journey as a businessman taught my brother and me the value of ambition, resilience, and building something of our own. Today, continuing that entrepreneurial legacy in the city that gave our family its start feels deeply special,” Kashesh Agarwaal, Founder and Creative Director of Taraash Maison, says.

“My career began in real estate — a field that intrigued me and provided invaluable experience navigating its steep learning curves. Jewellery, however, came from a deeply personal place. It was my mother’s dream for me to carry forward a legacy rooted in her family’s background in the industry. Believing I had an instinctive eye for detail, design, and styling, she encouraged me to explore that creative path.

“What started as her vision quickly became a shared passion. Together, we founded Taraash Maison — blending her deep legacy and experience with my fresh perspective for a new generation.

“It all began with a push from my mother, who always envisioned us creating something together. Just as we started exploring ideas, an opportunity to enter the jewellery business through a partnership emerged organically. While that partnership ultimately didn’t work out, it proved to be a turning point rather than a setback. It gave us the push to build something independently with our own vision and identity.

“In hindsight, what fell through paved the way for Taraash Maison to become entirely ours, making our journey even more meaningful.”

In the early days of a startup, one often feels less like a founder and more like its first employee — hands-on with everything, learning every facet of the business, and doing whatever the day demands. Even today, she views Taraash Maison as being at the very beginning of its journey. There is immense potential left to unlock.

For the mother-daughter duo, success is about staying consistent, evolving with every experience, and building Taraash Maison with clear intention rather than rushing toward arbitrary milestones. Every day brings a new lesson and another opportunity to refine what they created.

“Our foundation rests on right intentions and creating genuine value. While it’s easy to get caught up chasing quick growth and sales numbers, true responsibility lies in staying committed to quality, craftsmanship, and customer experience. That is the standard we strive for at Taraash Maison, and one we will hold onto no matter how much we scale,” she explains.

“Taraash is my baby — something we’ve built entirely from the ground up — and I want it to remain a privately held jewellery house. Building a Maison is deeply personal, and keeping it private protects its identity, values, and creative direction as we expand. Our vision for the future is anything but small. I look forward to that deeply satisfying moment when I drive through the city and see Taraash Maison on the billboards. Until then, there is still so much to build, refine, and bring to life in this unfolding story.

“Our ultimate game plan is to leave Taraash footprints across the globe. While I hold a clear long-term vision for the brand, I believe not every step needs to be rigidly mapped years in advance.”

Her mother is her inspiration. “To put it in the language of jewellery, she is my quietly kept diamond. Her brilliance doesn’t always announce itself, but I get to witness it closely every day. Her ideas and innovations constantly surprise me, and her vision is often far ahead of my own. She has an understated way of seeing possibilities that others overlook, which inspires me daily. A large part of how I think, create, and build Taraash today has been shaped by watching her,” she says.

“To me, women’s empowerment is about responsibility and the opportunity to contribute, rather than a competition in the name of equality. True leadership comes down to each of us doing our part to shape a better future, and women should continue to have every opportunity to do just that.”