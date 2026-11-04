Kanz Jewels: Make every moment sparkle

Renowned for its contemporary designs, exquisite craftsmanship and exceptional customer service, Kanz Jewels has established itself as a distinguished destination for jewellery connoisseurs from around the world. This Diwali, Kanz Jewels invites customers to make their celebrations even more memorable with an exclusive range of festive offers* at its Meena Bazaar branch, available until November 12, 2026.

Customers can enjoy a complimentary gold coin on qualifying gold and diamond jewellery purchases. Those purchasing qualifying diamond jewellery can also avail themselves of exciting gifts, including an iPhone Duo or a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. The complimentary gold coin offer excludes 22K gold coins, 24K gold bars and promotional jewellery. Diamond jewellery offers exclude solitaire purchases.

A Legacy Built on Vision and Perseverance

Behind Kanz Jewels' success is the inspiring journey of its Managing Director, Anil Dhanak, whose entrepreneurial spirit and unwavering determination have helped shape the brand's growth. Beginning with just one kilogramme of gold inherited from his father, Dhanak transformed a modest beginning into a remarkable business journey, demonstrating how vision, perseverance and a commitment to excellence can create an enduring legacy. Reflecting on his journey, Dhanak shares: “With perseverance and determination, even the smallest beginnings can lead to extraordinary success.”

Carrying the Legacy Forward with Innovation

Continuing this proud family tradition is Arjun Dhanak, Director of Kanz Jewels and a third-generation custodian of the family business. A certified gemologist from the United States and an MBA graduate from London, Arjun brings together technical expertise, global exposure and a forward-looking approach to the business.

His vision is centred on combining the brand's established heritage with evolving customer preferences, innovative ideas and the changing dynamics of the luxury jewellery market. As Arjun Dhanak puts it, “Innovation is the key to evolution, and our commitment to excellence drives us to redefine the standards of luxury.”

Discover Timeless Elegance This Diwali

At Kanz Jewels, every creation reflects a passion for fine craftsmanship, attention to detail and enduring elegance. With a continually evolving collection that embraces both contemporary trends and timeless aesthetics, the brand offers jewellery to complement every celebration and create memories that last a lifetime. This Diwali, customers can explore the exquisite collections at Kanz Jewels' Meena Bazaar branch and enjoy its special festive offers. For residents and visitors alike, Kanz Jewels remains a compelling destination to experience the artistry of fine jewellery in Dubai, the City of Gold.

Visit the Kanz Jewels Meena Bazaar branch.

Tel: +971 4 386 2222

Website: www.kanzjewels.com

*T&Cs Apply