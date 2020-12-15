JSS: Legacy of Excellence in Education

JSS drives academic excellence in the classroom and the pursuit of passion outside it thereby equipping students with a toolkit of concepts, skills and knowledge, which he or she can shape into endless possibilities and solutions.

The JSS Mahavidyapeetha (JSSMVP), established in 1954, is a socio-cultural institution (Trust) dedicated to the development of culture, literature and education for the upliftment of humanity.

It has pioneered the concept of education as a tool for social change with 'Education for All' as its motto. From humble beginnings, about six decades ago, it has grown into a force that transcends boundaries and cultures. The institution has taken a lead in spreading literacy, providing health care, rural development and strengthening culture.



JSS in Dubai

JSS International School (CISCE curriculum), located at Jumeirah Village Circle, has been present in the UAE for over a decade. JSS Private School (CBSE curriculum), located at Al Safa, has made its mark with more than eight years of its presence in UAE.





JSS encourages students to cultivate a habit of creative thinking and a desire to excel at every level, with an amalgamation of rich culture and modern technology enabling students to become critical thinkers and life-long learners. The education transforms the students who make a difference to the society and the world.



The strong partnership between students, parents and teachers have helped the school achieve outstanding results in both academic and co-curricular activities. JSS is not just confined to the classroom setting. There are various clubs and enrichment activities, which provide a comprehensive educational experience to the students. The JSS Proactive Inclusion team ensures positive well-being of all by conducting wellbeing programmes focused on resilience and anxiety management.



The extensive range of facilities that are available to the students include well-equipped science and computer labs with internet facilities, libraries, a purpose-built auditorium, a sports complex, project rooms, lecture halls, counselling centre, music rooms, and an audio-visual room.





The JSS promise



TO THE STUDENTS: JSS promises to help students become independent, responsible and reliable citizens with high standards of behaviour and exceptional character.



TO THE PARENTS: JSS promises parents that it will provide their children an inspiring and engaging learning environment, with a sound programme in all areas of study, with feedback and transparency in all student dealings.



TO THE TEACHERS: JSS promises to listen to the teachers' thoughts, encourage their creativity, believe in their efforts and ideas, value their strategic insight, input and experience and stand by them in their innovative approach to academic and non-academic endeavours.



Educating through distance learning

Covid-19 has changed the education system dramatically. There has been a shift in the teaching-learning process, whereby teaching is undertaken remotely and on digital platforms. Since teachers and students were well-aware of these platforms, having used it for various activities and assessments, replicating a classroom scenario was achieved smoothly. With less than two weeks of prep, JSS was ready to switch to online classes. Meticulous planning was undertaken to ensure that distance learning maintained the quality as close to regular classrooms as possible.









Various policies were enforced to secure online learning whilst ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all participants. Schools were well sanitised and followed all safety measures and protocols as per Dubai Health Authorities (DHA) for students who opted for blended learning.



The outcome of JSS's diligence

Both JSS branches achieved 'Developed' for the distance learning evaluation and were rated 'Very Good' with many 'Outstanding features by Dubai School Inspection Bureau (DSIB) inspection 2019/20.



The examination highlights

JSS International School is proud of its record breaking ICSE results 2019-20, bagging the first (99.2 per cent), second (98.6 per cent) and third (98.4 per cent) position in the UAE and securing UAE's highest school average (93.2 per cent) with 100 percent overall results and 55 centums. ISC results with Science topper (96.5 per cent) and Commerce topper (96.25 per cent) with 100 per cent overall results and three centums. JSS Private School has maintained its record of 100 per cent overall results with CBSE Grade 10 toppers (97.6 per cent, 97.4 per cent, 95.8 per cent) , Grade 12 science toppers (96.4 per cent) and commerce toppers (95.6 per cent).



Students' placement at top universities

JSS students have been placed into some of the top universities around the world namely JSSIS - Imperial College London, University of Cincinnati USA, University of Kent UK, University of Durham UK, Staffordshire University UK, University of Central Lancashire UK, JSSPS - Nan yang Technological University Singapore, Kings College London, Charles university HK Prague, New Castle University UK, Maastricht University Netherland, and University of Reading UK.



About JSS

The trust has established more than 350 institutions that are spread across India and overseas (USA, Mauritius and the UAE), the field of school and collegiate education ranging from medical and para-medical science, engineering, pharmacy, law, management education, Sahana Schools for Mentally And Physically Challenged Children, School for the Blind and the Institute of Speech & Hearing, vocational training centres for youth and professional training institutions. The standard of education is consistently above average, resulting in academic excellence.