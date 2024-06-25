Joyalukkas Group Congratulates PM Narendra Modi on Historic Electoral Win

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 10:41 AM

Joyalukkas Group extends its heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his victory in the recent elections, heralding another chapter of growth for India. This historic win marks a pivotal moment in India's democratic journey, reflecting the nation's collective aspiration for continued progress and prosperity.

Joy Alukkas, Chairman, Joyalukkas Group.

Joy Alukkas, Chairman of Joyalukkas Group, expressed his optimism for India's future under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. He stated: "The outcome of the recent elections marks a significant milestone for our nation. It is heartening to see the democratic spirit thriving as citizens exercised their right to vote and choose their leader. I extend my warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. May this new term bring further progress, unity and prosperity to India.”



As India embarks on this new era under Prime Minister Modi's third term, Joyalukkas Group reaffirms its commitment towards contributing to the nation's growth and success.