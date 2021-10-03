Join Dubai’s Drive for Excellence
Winners of Business Excellence Awards announced
Dubai Economy announced the winners of its prestigious Business Excellence Awards (BEA) recently. Over 1,000 attendees joined the online ceremony to celebrate the 27th edition of the awards along with representatives from the winning entities.
The awards recognise outstanding efforts and commitment towards adopting best practices and achieving excellence in diverse disciplines of business.
His Excellency Sami Al Qamzi
Director General, Dubai Economy
His Excellency Sami Al Qamzi, Director General of Dubai Economy congratulated the winners. He said they symbolise the strength and diversity of business and quality of services in Dubai.
“This ceremony is also a reaffirmation of our commitment to continue the excellence journey in Dubai past all barriers, and realise the vision of the UAE to be among the best countries in the world,” Al Qamzi said.
All assessments relating to the Awards were done digitally to facilitate processes, and introduce tools for benchmarking, best practices, learning and development and community engagement. The Mystery Shopping Services, Focus Groups and Customer Satisfaction Surveys of the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme were expanded GCC-wide and to the government sector too,” added Al Qamzi
Shaikha Ahmad Al Bishri
Director of the Business Excellence Department, Dubai Economy
Shaikha Ahmad Al Bishri, Director of the Business Excellence Department in Dubai Economy, said: "The Business Excellence Awards and its affiliated programmes have a major role in promoting a culture of knowledge-sharing and capability development within the business community and across services in Dubai and beyond.. We will continue to connect minds and create the future of excellence, during the Expo 2021 and beyond as well” added Al Bishri.
The Dubai Quality Award encourages and motivates companies and institutions to adopt a policy of excellence, provide best services and recognise best practices in performance excellence. The DQA winners are honoured in five categories - the Dubai Quality Global Award, Dubai Smart Industry Award, Dubai Quality Gold Award, Dubai Quality Appreciation Award and the Dubai Quality Award. The awards cover key sectors – government, manufacturing, finance, professional, tourism, services, trade, construction, education, healthcare, free zones, transportation, logistics, media, leisure and entertainment, real estate, retail and representative entities.
