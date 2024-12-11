It’s Time to Explore the Land of Rising Sun

Daisuke Kobayashi

Japan is gearing up to host Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, next year and expects that the six-month long exhibition will capture the attention of audiences in the Middle East and further promote tourism in the country, according to a senior official of Japan National Tourism Organisation.

Daisuke Kobayashi, Head of the Middle East Region at Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO), said the number of visitors from the six GCC countries to Japan in 2023 reached approximately 117 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in 2019 as the land of rising sun offers an Endless Discovery that keeps travellers coming back for more.

“With 47 prefectures and four distinct seasons, Japan truly offers Endless Discovery, ensuring that no matter where or when you visit, there’s always something new and exciting to experience,” Kobayashi said during an interview.

He said JNTO’s Dubai Office has implemented several key initiatives to position Japan as a premier travel destination for the Middle East.

Excerpts from the interview:

Japan looks set to host World Expo 2025 in Osaka next year. What is your strategy to utilise this mega event to promote Japan as a tourist destination?

Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, is poised to be a globally significant event. As Japan takes the baton from the previous host, Dubai, and prepares to pass it on to the next host, Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, we expect significant interest in this region. From this perspective, we believe Expo 2025 Osaka will capture the attention of audiences in the Middle East.

Our strategy at JNTO is to leverage the Expo as a major opportunity to showcase the appeal of Japan as a preferred travel destination. By highlighting the diverse and fascinating tourism offerings of Osaka and the Kansai region, we aim to draw the attention and interest of Middle Eastern travellers toward Japan, using the Expo as a catalyst to promote the beauty and unique experiences Japan has to offer.

Have you planned any special package or incentives for Gulf visitors who are serious to attend Expo 2025 in Osaka?

Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, which is responsible for organising Expo 2025 Osaka has launched a dedicated website where visitors can explore the event's concept, learn about the country pavilions, and find detailed ticket information.

At JNTO, we are also showcasing a range of travel content highlighting Osaka, the Kansai region, and other fascinating destinations across Japan. We encourage visitors to explore these resources for inspiration when planning their trip.

For more details, please visit:

Official Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai website:

https://www.expo2025.or.jp/en/

JNTO’s dedicated Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai

website: https://www.japan.travel/en/expo2025/

JNTO is set to play key role in attracting 60 million visitors by 2030 with a JPY15 trillion consumption annually. Please share key points of your strategy to achieve this target?

The number of international visitors to Japan in 2024 has already surpassed pre-pandemic levels from 2019, marking a record high. To maintain and further accelerate this momentum, JNTO remains committed to promoting the diverse and unique attractions that Japan offers to the world.

One of the key pillars of our strategy is to emphasize Japan’s 47 prefectures, each offering its own unique cultural, natural, and historical experiences. Another important aspect is Japan’s distinct four seasons, where every season offers a completely new experience for visitors.

Our aim is to communicate that no matter when or where you visit in Japan, there’s always something new to discover. Whether it’s a first-time visitor or a return trip, Japan offers an Endless Discovery that keeps travellers coming back for more. This sense of novelty and diversity is central to our strategy.

What initiatives have been taken by JNTO to attract visitors from the Middle East and Japan? What is year-on-year growth in visitors to Japan in 2023 and past 5 years?

To attract more visitors from the Middle East, JNTO established its Dubai office in 2021, dedicated to overseeing the Middle East region. One of our key initiatives has been to significantly enhance the availability and accessibility of tourism information about Japan, which was previously quite limited in this market. This effort aims to increase awareness of Japan as a travel destination and spark greater interest among potential visitors from the Middle East.

In addition, we have strengthened our relationships with local partners, including airlines and travel agencies, to build a robust framework for promoting travel from the Middle East to Japan.

As a result, the number of visitors from the six GCC countries to Japan in 2023 reached approximately 117 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Moreover, during the first half of 2024 (January to June), we witnessed rapid growth, with visitor numbers soaring to nearly 200 per cent compared to the same period in 2019. I can say that these numbers reflect the strong interest in Japan as a destination among travellers from the Middle East.

JNTO Dubai has a primary responsibility to project Japan as a tourist hotspot. What steps you have taken since you have established presence in the UAE?

Since establishing our Dubai office in 2021, we have implemented several key initiatives to position Japan as a premier travel destination for the Middle East.

For general consumers, we have significantly enhanced the dissemination of tourism information about Japan. This includes launching an Arabic-language website, continuously updating content on social media, conducting advertising campaigns through various media, and collaborating with influencers to introduce specific Japanese destinations.

For industry professionals, we have built strong connections with local airlines and travel agencies. We have also participated in major events such as the Arabian Travel Market (ATM), organized Japan tourism seminars, and engaged in joint promotions with stakeholders in the travel industry.

Through these comprehensive efforts, we have been able to gradually activate the latent interest in Japan as a travel destination within the Middle East, transforming it into tangible demand and concrete travel plans.

How do you rate JNTO Dubai performance in past three years? What milestone achieved so far? Please share details. Since the establishment of the JNTO Dubai office, our initial focus has been on two primary goals. First, we aimed to strengthen the dissemination of tourism information about Japan, which had previously been lacking. This was crucial for raising awareness and piquing interest in Japan as a travel destination. Second, we concentrated on building relationships with key stakeholders in the region, including airlines and travel agencies, to facilitate smoother entry into this new market. The rapid growth in visitor numbers from the Middle East to Japan over the past several years is a testament to our success in achieving these two goals at a high level. The expanded visibility of Japan’s tourism offerings and the robust partnerships we’ve developed have played a pivotal role in driving this remarkable increase in visitors. What new tourist attractions were developed in Japan in the past two years and any major tourism project is coming online in near future? Japan is home to a rich history, unique traditions, and cultural heritage that have been carefully preserved over centuries. The country’s charm extends across its diverse landscapes, historic towns, and the warm hospitality of its people. It’s this blend of elements that forms the “Japan” that many visitors from the Middle East envision. While new tourist attractions are always exciting, I encourage visitors to explore Japan’s deeply rooted and authentic experiences that you can only find here. With the rising popularity of Japanese cuisine amongst the locals, has this translated into an increase in tourism from the region? In recent years, I have personally observed the rapid growth and rising popularity of Japanese restaurants across the Middle East, which is a trend that I find very exciting. "Washoku" (traditional dietary cultures of the Japanese) is recognised as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage and is an important aspect of Japan's history, tradition, culture, and way of life. We believe that enjoying Japanese cuisine in the Middle East gives people a taste of Japan’s essence, sparking a greater interest in visiting the country to experience authentic Japanese food firsthand. We hope that this growing appreciation for Japanese cuisine will continue to inspire people from the region to travel to Japan and explore the rich culinary heritage that awaits them. What are some of the most popular tourist destinations and how does this list change with regard to the seasons? This is one of the most challenging questions for me, as Japan offers a wide variety of destinations that appeal to different travellers. For first-time visitors from the Middle East, popular destinations tend to be major cities like Tokyo and Kyoto, which are well-known for their iconic landmarks, culture, and shopping. However, for repeat visitors, the preferences often change as they seek to explore more unique, lesser-known regions. Japan consists of 47 prefectures, each with its own distinct attractions. Choosing a favourite destination really depends on personal interests and preferences. One of Japan’s greatest strengths as a travel destination is its ability to offer something different with each season. Whether it’s cherry blossoms in spring, summer with lush greenery and lively festivals, vibrant autumn foliage, or the world-class ski slopes in winter, each season brings a fresh perspective on the beauty of Japan. With 47 prefectures and four distinct seasons, Japan truly offers Endless Discovery, ensuring that no matter where or when you visit, there’s always something new and exciting to experience. What are the future plans with regards to expanding tourism to Japan? Our focus is on providing exceptional travel experiences that leave visitors eager to return. By ensuring that every visit to Japan is memorable and enjoyable, we aim to encourage repeat visits. Sustainable and meaningful tourism is key to establishing Japan as a unique, must-visit destination, with the goal of making Japan a place travelers want to explore again and again.

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com