ITALIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IN UAE PROJECTS

The summit is the longest-running event dedicated to showcasing and celebrating Italian culinary traditions, restaurants, and the finest in ‘Made-in-Italy’ food on the global stage
With a 20-year presence in the region and a daily interaction with Italian companies, IICUAE has cultivated the ideal conditions to embark on this project with an entrepreneurial spirit. This has facilitated the creation of the perfect synergy for showcasing products and services at their optimum. The project spans across six countries: the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Lebanon.
In an exclusive interview, Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE shares insights on the dynamic growth of political and trade relations between Italy and the UAE and the developments shaping this crucial partnership
Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, Minister of the Environment and Energy Security highlights Italy's initiatives towards climate change action
Italy's Export Credit Agency charts a strategic course in the global market
The significance of COP28 lied in its potential to galvanise international cooperation and pave the way for a more resilient and sustainable world
Collaboration is at the heart of the university’s ethos, helping bright minds stretch and challenge themselves as the university welcomes admissions for January and September 2024 at it’s outstanding smart campus
Navigating global mobility with expertise – Preeya Malik leads Step Global in shaping immigration futures
One prominent avenue offered by Dye Law is the exclusive EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme