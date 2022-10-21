It is time to secure your future

More and more wealthy Indians are pursuing residency and citizenship overseas in order to safeguard their wealth and to improve their prospects

Published: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 9:00 AM

In recent years, growing numbers of wealthy Indians have begun pursuing citizenship by investment programmes, many citing the need for greater financial security and concerns over stringent tax rules and reporting requirements in India as their primary motives.

The trends of residency by investment (RBI) and citizenship by investment (CBI) have been on the rise among high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) for many years. The primary drivers are usually the desire for a better quality of life, greater financial freedom, and improved global mobility. In India, this trend is particularly prevalent, with 8,000 HNWIs expected to leave the country this year — the third highest projected outflow of HNWIs after Russia (15,000) and China (10,000).

John Hanafin, CEO and Founder, Huriya Private

But what is driving this trend? And what opportunities does CBI create? What are the motives?

Improved standards of living: One of the main reasons for such large-scale migration is the desire for a better standard of living. This includes access to better educational opportunities, higher quality healthcare, and a better work-life balance. The tax levied on Indians in the highest salary bracket is slightly less than 50 per cent, not excessive when compared to other developed economies. However, medical benefits and social security are not included in this, which makes the idea of tax residency in another country with a more robust social security infrastructure very appealing.

Strict tax residency rules: Increasingly severe tax residency rules are another big reason that wealthy Indians are being driven away. Many are choosing residency and, in some cases, citizenship abroad as a method of protecting their wealth. As a result of tax regulations introduced in 2020 and 2021, any Indian citizen, or resident of another country where tax isn’t imposed (such as the UAE), is still deemed to be an Indian tax resident and subject to taxation in India if their earnings exceed Rs 15 lakh/Rs 1.5 million. This means that second citizenship is the only effective way to provide an exemption from taxation in India.

Travel freedom: The Indian passport offers relatively little scope for international travel when compared to an EU passport and this can be a significant impediment for Indian business owners when trying to conduct business overseas. Losing business opportunities to competitors with greater travel freedom and wasting time and money due to unnecessary bureaucracy can be very frustrating.

Residency by investment programmes offered by European countries such as Portugal and Malta have routes by which eventual citizenship can be acquired and with it the opportunity to travel to up to 171 countries without a visa or with visa-on-arrival.

Wealth diversification: There is a new generation of tech entrepreneurs emerging from India that are much more international in their outlook and who envisage their businesses growing on a global scale across a variety of international markets. They appreciate the value of spreading their investments across different countries and different asset classes. RBI and CBI programmes allow them to diversify their assets and decrease the potential risks of holding all their wealth in just one country.

