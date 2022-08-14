It All Started With A Dream

Sadia Rashid,President, Hamdard Group Pakistan

The iconic drink that links millions all over the world to their home has come a long way and continues to thrive

On the 23 March 2018, the Pakistani community in the USA, especially in New York City, were pleasantly surprised when the famous Times Square was lit up by a colourful Rooh Afza advertisement, celebrating Pakistan Day. Thousands of Pakistanis all around the world flooded the internet with photos and videos of this event, sparking an unprecedented patriotic fervour. Within days, the love that the advertisement received from countless millions, from all over the world, was a testament to the brand that has survived a century and has grown with Pakistan, year by year strengthening its strong association with the home country. Therefore, for every Pakistani, no matter whichever part of the world they are in, Rooh Afza will always serve as a reminder of their home country and shall enable them to carry a small piece of Pakistan with them.

This timeless bond between Rooh Afza and Pakistan is the culmination of a dream by the visionary entrepreneur and a social reformer, Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said, the Founder of Hamdard Pakistan. On the back of his unparalleled struggle and sacrifice, Rooh Afza has become the pride of the nation, representing Pakistan wherever it goes globally; be it on a magazine, a billboard, a van, a shelf in a supermarket or in the pantries of countless South Asians living abroad. Rooh Afza is the star product of Hamdard Pakistan among hundreds of herbal products. Hakim Said was a patriot himself and because of him, Hamdard Pakistan is inherently a staunch advocate of patriotism and philanthropy. He started Hamdard Pakistan as a revivalist movement of ‘Unani medicine’, with a strong emphasis on social development and to nurture the young generations with education. Today, in the pursuit of excellence and following the principles and guidelines of its founder, Hamdard Pakistan has evolved over time. Every year, apart from its corporate affairs, the brand has been actively pursuing scientific research in medicines and diseases. Every year, the organisation adds new products to its product continuum, while upholding international standards with ethical workplace practices. Hamdard Pakistan ensures the quality and standard of its products and adheres to the international standards and laws prescribed by ISO and WHO. All of Hamdard’s products are duly registered with government authorities such as the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP). Hamdard Pakistan follows azero-tolerance policy towards compromise in quality.

As Hamdard Pakistan’s experts seek innovative new ways to treat the human body, specialties in beverages and medicines are at the forefront of Hamdard’s pipeline of new products. Such as, in recent years, Hamdard Pakistan added more products to its already over 400 products’ portfolio. These include Hamdard Gulab Mist, Hamdard Herbal Hair Oil, Sualin Kids Syrup, Migrex, Naunehal Nappy Cream, Rooh Afza GO, Doodh Rooh Afza: A punch of nutrition; Hamdard Honey: 100 per cent natural product; Naunehal Colic Drops, a remedy for colic pain in babies, Naunehal Herbal Toothpaste, and Sualin Lozenges, relief for throat pain, inflammation, and cough. Besides, Hamdard Pakitan has been spearheading innovation and research, and in recent years, introduced highly effective medicines to control hypertension and strengthen heart muscles like Qurs-e-Fishar and Dil Sukh.

Advancing the field of ‘Tibb-i-Unani’ is one of the key areas of focus for Hamdard Pakistan The legacy of Hakim Said translates into strongly valuing the significance of research and development in traditional medicine. Under his leadership, Hamdard Pakistan revitalised the field by continuous research on various herbs and their compositions. Hamdard remains persistent in playing a defining role in research and development to provide the best medical care to the general public. For that, Hamdard Pakistan efficiently manages a comprehensive network of free Hamdard clinics across the country.

Recently, Hamdard Pakistan started a drive to digitise all clinics and the firstever digital Matab has started its operations in Karachi. Hamdard Pakistan offers the first-of-its-kind free mobile dispensaries to provide health facilities at patients’ doorsteps and has set up various hospitals all over the country.

All of Hamdard Matabs provide free medical checkups and consultations as Hakim Said, besides being a physician par excellence, was also a philanthropist and an educationist who was determined to develop the health and education sectors of Pakistan. This sense of purpose has always led Hamdard Pakistan to play an important role in the development and promotion of general health, education, and social welfare.

All the social welfare initiatives are carried out under the umbrella of Hamdard Foundation Pakistan, which was established in 1964 to judiciously use the funds being handed over to it by Hamdard Pakistan. In keeping with his vision and goal of service to the country and humanity, these are employed for the advancement of health, education, and social upliftment.

Hamdard Pakistan operates schools, colleges, and the largest private sector university in the country — Hamdard University (HU), built at Madinat al-Hikmah (City of Education, Science, and Culture) — one of the most iconic accomplishments of its founder, Hakim Said. In its quest to serve humanity, Hamdard Pakistan initiates various drives to promote health and a healthy lifestyle among the general masses.

‘Hamdard Zindagi’ is one of those initiatives, where Hamdard’s experts and physicians (Hakims) provide free medical advice on an online social media platform via weekly webinars. Patients and those who seek medical advice can easily visit Hamdard Zindagi’s page on Facebook and can directly share their issues with the Hakims.

Hamdard Pakistan’s other significant CSR initiatives regarding improvement in general health are the annual plantation drive as well as the Rooh Afza and Hamdard Sharbat-e-Bazuri float drive to combat heatwaves in the country by providing these beverages to those stuck in traffic or working in the heat.

Serving people, and helping those in need is now a part of Hamdard’s corporate culture. In fact, philanthropy is always taken into consideration whenever the organisation devises its strategy and sets up goals for the future. The future comes with its own challenges, but Hamdard Pakistan, under the leadership of its President Hamdard Group, Sadia Rashid is more than prepared to meet them. It has always been her desire to advance Hakim Said’s message of wellness. As a result, wellness is a cornerstone of Hamdard’s values and is embedded in all its activities including its corporate positioning i.e. “Aafiyat Se Jeetey Raho” to express its optimistic outlook.