Island Life GLOBAL CONNECTIONS

Citizenship by investment in the Caribbean made available through Bank of Nevis International Trust Services

Bank of Nevis International Trust Services Inc. (BONITS) is ready to welcome you to a world of global flexibility, sustainable high yield return, and an enviable lifestyle with its Migration Investment packages. This includes citizenship-by-investment to St. Kitts & Nevis and St. Lucia, picture-perfect islands in the Eastern Caribbean, through investment in St. Kitts & Nevis’s Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF), St. Lucia’s National Economic Fund, as well as luxury real estate opportunities. BONITS has a highly personal and tailored approach with price points that suit a broad spectrum of investors, starting from just US$150,000 for a family of four until 31st December 2021!

BONITS is an accredited International Marketing Agent, Service Provider and Escrow Agent. But far from simply ‘hawking’ citizenship, BONITS recognises that no one size fits all and brings the warm and welcoming Caribbean culture to its business approach. Its diverse and women-led team, which is unusual for the industry, forge lasting personal relationships with clients, helping them to realise their global ambitions and build lasting legacies for their families.

The islands of St. Kitts & Nevis and St. Lucia are the epitome of Caribbean life – a warm and welcoming culture, a vibrant lifestyle, white sand beaches, rolling hills and crystal-clear waters. Yet, these island paradises are also globally connected and highly tax competitive. St. Kitts & Nevis, for example, is an independent financial centre offering zero personal income, gift and inheritance tax and has direct air access to North America, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and other global markets. Citizenship also grants visa-free travel to 156 countries, including the international financial centres of London and Hong Kong, as well as the EU Schengen Area and Russia. With passports to either St. Kitts & Nevis or St. Lucia, urgent business travel is simply a matter of getting on a plane without scrambling for a visa.

This combination of expert and highly personalised service, global travel and financial connectivity, and an island paradise balancing unspoilt nature with modern luxury, make BONITS a true one-stop solution for global citizens seeking a new life without borders.

Rachel Ritfeld

Business Development, BONITS

What properties are you promoting and offering visa status? Please elaborate with locations.

We offer citizenship-by-investment to the beautiful islands of St. Kitts & Nevis and St. Lucia through a range of options, including St. Kitts & Nevis’s Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF), St. Lucia’s National Economic Fund, and luxury real estate, such as the Elysium Fields development.

What are the benefits of applying for citizenship by investment?

Citizenship to St. Kitts & Nevis means visa-free access to 156 countries, zero personal income, gift and inheritance tax, and life on our beautiful islands. A discounted route through the country’s SGF means that until 31st December 2021 a family of four can gain citizenship for just US$150,000.

Can you briefly advise us the requisites to be eligible for this kind of citizenship? What documents are usually required to be submitted by applicants?

We work with our clients every step of the way as a single point of contact to make sure they’ve got all the advice, guidance, and information they need. We offer a highly personalised service – not just a checklist.

Do you see an increasing trend in global citizenship space? Can you elaborate?

The coronavirus pandemic, which has cost so many lives around the world, has seen many people reassess their priorities. This coupled with strife, conflict, and instability in certain parts of the world, means people are more determined than ever to build a positive future. At BONITS, we’re here to bring hope of a new beginning.

Client Testimonial

“From my first meeting with BONITS it felt like a guided tour to a new world and a new life. In my work I have clients everywhere, and a St. Kitts & Nevis’ passport means they are all in easy reach. The Caribbean life also means I can escape, losing myself on white sand beaches but with the ability to get back to business within minutes.”

Laurence P.

United States of America

For more information, visit www.bonitsinc.com or email: info@bonitsinc.com