ISCS Students Reaching the Stars

The Dubai Chamber observes trends in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector and investment opportunities in digital technology between ASEAN and Dubai
Supplements1 day ago
Commemorating the 50th anniversary of the UAE, students from the International School of Creative Science (ISCS), Muwaileh, managed by Bukhatir Education, hosted in the Emirates Post Group led activity, in collaboration with the UAE Space Agency, Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, Azure X, Club for the Future, and Blue Origin, to create and send 100,000 postcards into space.
Students from ISCS expressed their vision and ambition for the upcoming 50 years of the UAE, which will be transferred to space, sealed, and then returned to the participants as a memorial, signifying their vision of the future.
On ground, the activity was conducted in the presence of Hazza Al-Mansouri and Sultan Al Neyadi, the UAE’s first astronauts, along with other members of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre and AzurX.
About Bukhatir Education
Bukhatir Education Advancement and Management International (BEAM), represents the convergence of the Bukhatir Group’s cumulative experience, attained over 20 years of developing successful educational institutions and implementing advanced educational management systems in the UAE. BEAM operates its schools under the banners of the American School of Creative Science (ASCS) and International School of Creative Science (ISCS), which are accredited by British Schools Overseas (BSO), and the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC).
The Dubai Chamber observes trends in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector and investment opportunities in digital technology between ASEAN and Dubai
Supplements1 day ago
The Global Business Forum ASEAN will open and encourage dialogue between leaders from Dubai and the ASEAN region on business, government and finance. Dr Brian Shegar, President, UAE Singapore Business Council and CEO and Founder, ME Asia Consultancy, speaks about the relevance of hosting the forum now, and its expectations
Supplements1 day ago
Kick off the festivities with a whole month of extravagance rounded off with a remarkable Caribbean New Year’s Eve
Supplements1 day ago
The first-ever Global Business Forum ASEAN in Dubai on December 8-9 aims to step up the UAE-ASEAN economic cooperation
Supplements1 day ago
The Ain Dubai has put the emirate once again on the world map
Supplements1 day ago
Dillinger is proud to prepare heavy plates for the world’s highest ferris wheel Ain Dubai
Supplements1 day ago
As the UAE marks 50 years, Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber, brings to the spotlight the country’s post-Covid-19 scenario and impact of Expo 2020 Dubai to its economy
Supplements3 days ago
Online art exhibition Artscrafts offers a platform to showcase a global artistic footprint to celebrate the UAE’s Golden Jubilee
Supplements4 days ago