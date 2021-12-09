ISCS Students Reaching the Stars

The UAE’s first astronauts visit the International School of Creative Science in Muwaileh

Commemorating the 50th anniversary of the UAE, students from the International School of Creative Science (ISCS), Muwaileh, managed by Bukhatir Education, hosted in the Emirates Post Group led activity, in collaboration with the UAE Space Agency, Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, Azure X, Club for the Future, and Blue Origin, to create and send 100,000 postcards into space.

Students from ISCS expressed their vision and ambition for the upcoming 50 years of the UAE, which will be transferred to space, sealed, and then returned to the participants as a memorial, signifying their vision of the future.

On ground, the activity was conducted in the presence of Hazza Al-Mansouri and Sultan Al Neyadi, the UAE’s first astronauts, along with other members of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre and AzurX.

