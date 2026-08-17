Is banking system ready for the next chapter?

India’s banking sector is entering 2026 from a position of considerable strength. A decade of regulatory reform, balance-sheet repair, improved underwriting and stronger capitalisation has fundamentally changed the financial landscape. The banking system that once struggled with large volumes of stressed corporate loans now has substantially cleaner books, stronger buffers and greater capacity to absorb economic shocks.

The transformation has also coincided with a broader strengthening of corporate India. Companies have reduced leverage, improved cash positions and become less dependent on bank financing. This has reduced concentration risks for lenders and helped create a more resilient financial system.

Dr Nilay Ranjan Singh, CEO, State Bank of India, highlighted the improvement in corporate balance sheets while acknowledging potential pressure on retail and SME borrowers from geopolitical developments. “Indian corporate debt has gone down which shows the strength and resilience of corporate sector, however retail and SME might show some stress due to geopolitical concerns but overall banking system is robust and resilient hence it will remain stable or nearly stable in recent years too,” Dr Singh observed. His assessment points to one of the most important changes in the Indian banking story. Large corporate borrowers are no longer carrying the same levels of leverage that contributed to stress during the previous decade. As companies have strengthened their balance sheets, banks have become less exposed to concentration risks associated with large corporate lending.

Balance-Sheet Repair Is the Foundation

The most significant achievement of the banking sector has been the clean-up of its balance sheets. During the previous credit cycle, banks accumulated significant stressed assets, particularly in infrastructure, construction and large industrial projects. The subsequent recognition of non-performing assets, stronger provisioning and improved recovery mechanisms forced lenders to address problems more decisively.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, tighter supervision and improved risk-management practices have contributed to a fundamental change in lending culture. Banks today are more focused on early recognition of stress, appropriate provisioning and disciplined underwriting.

Dr Singh identified this transformation as one of the banking sector's greatest strengths, while also drawing attention to the importance of deposit mobilisation. “Biggest strength is cleaning of balance sheet and lending prudence however banks still need to work upon deposit despite intended increase in deposit because of current FCNR (B) scheme anminced by RBI,” he added.

The observation highlights a challenge that could become increasingly important as credit demand expands. Banks need a stable and growing deposit base to support sustainable lending. Competition for deposits has intensified as households have more savings and investment choices, making liability management an important part of the next phase of banking growth.

A Structural Improvement

The strength of India's banking system is also reflected in the improvement in asset quality and capitalisation.

Sayed Zuheb Hasan, FICCI Representative - UAE, views the transformation as fundamentally structural rather than simply the result of a favourable economic cycle. “In my view, India's banking sector's improvement looks more structural than cyclical — gross NPAs are at a multi-decadal low of 1.8 per cent and capital ratios are at multi-decade highs, which reflects a decade of balance-sheet repair rather than one good year,” Hasan noted.

The distinction is important. A banking system can appear healthy during a period of strong economic growth, only to deteriorate when conditions change. India's current position is different because the improvement has been accompanied by years of capital rebuilding, asset-quality recognition and changes in lending behaviour.

Lower non-performing assets have also supported profitability. With banks facing lower credit costs, more operating income is flowing through to earnings. Stronger capital positions provide another layer of protection against unexpected losses.

Retail and MSME Lending Take Centre Stage

As large corporates increasingly rely on their own cash reserves, the composition of bank lending is changing. Retail customers and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises are becoming increasingly important sources of credit growth.

Hasan cautioned that the changing mix of lending deserves close attention. “That said, I'd watch the mix of growth closely: retail and MSME lending are picking up the slack as large corporates rely more on their own cash reserves,” he pointed out.

The shift towards retail and MSME lending can help diversify bank portfolios. Rather than concentrating exposure among a relatively small number of large companies, lenders can distribute credit across millions of households and smaller businesses.

However, rapid expansion also creates risks. Retail borrowers can become vulnerable if employment or household incomes weaken, while micro SMEs are particularly exposed to geopolitical uncertainty, global demand, input costs and supply-chain disruptions.

The key challenge for banks will therefore be to maintain underwriting discipline while continuing to expand access to credit.

Gold-Backed Borrowing Raises Questions

One of the areas attracting increasing attention is the rapid growth of gold-backed borrowing within the retail segment.

Hasan drew attention to the ambiguity surrounding this trend. “and within retail, gold-backed borrowing has grown unusually fast — which could be either prudent collateralised lending or a sign that households are stretched and using their last liquid asset to keep debt rolling,” he explained.

Gold-backed lending provides banks with collateral and can therefore offer protection against credit losses. For borrowers, it can provide relatively quick access to liquidity.

But rapid growth in this category can also raise questions about household financial health. If borrowers are increasingly using gold holdings to manage financial pressure, it could point towards underlying stress that may not immediately be visible in conventional credit indicators.

Hasan remains cautious about drawing a definitive conclusion. “I don't think that question is settled yet,” he remarked.

Capital Buffers Strengthen the System

Capital adequacy represents another major pillar of India's banking resilience.

Public sector banks have undergone a particularly significant turnaround. Government recapitalisation, improved recoveries, stronger earnings and better asset quality have helped institutions that were once under considerable pressure to rebuild their capital positions.

The State Bank of India remains the dominant public sector lender, while HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank continue to be among the leading private sector institutions.

Strong capital buffers matter because they allow banks to absorb unexpected losses without immediately restricting credit. This is particularly important during economic downturns, when a weak banking system can amplify financial stress by reducing lending precisely when businesses and households need it most.

India's stronger capital position therefore provides a crucial shock absorber for the wider economy.

Deposits Remain a Strategic Priority

While the asset side of the banking system has improved, the liability side requires continued attention.

Banks cannot sustain strong credit growth without stable funding. Deposit mobilisation is consequently becoming an increasingly important strategic priority, particularly as competition among financial institutions intensifies.

Digital banking has helped banks build stronger relationships with retail customers, while India's expanding digital payments ecosystem has made financial services more accessible.

However, banks will need to ensure that deposit growth keeps pace with lending ambitions. Competitive pricing, customer service, digital convenience and trust will all play a role in determining which institutions are successful in attracting stable deposits.

Technology Transforms Banking — but Creates New Risks

Technology is another major force reshaping India's banking sector. Digital payments, artificial intelligence, automated processes, data analytics and sophisticated credit-scoring systems are improving efficiency and widening access to financial services. Better data can also help banks assess borrowers who previously had limited formal credit histories. For MSMEs and smaller retail customers, this could improve access to formal financing while enabling lenders to make more informed decisions.

Yet digital transformation comes with a growing threat: cybersecurity.

Hasan placed cybersecurity, household debt and global uncertainty firmly on the banking sector's risk radar. “Alongside this, rising household debt, cybersecurity risk (which banks themselves now rank as their top concern), and global uncertainty are the things I'd flag as worth monitoring rather than dismissing,” he highlighted.

Cybersecurity is no longer simply a technology concern. It is increasingly a financial-stability issue. A serious cyber incident could undermine customer confidence, disrupt payments and create operational risks across multiple institutions.

Key Regulatory and Market Trends

India's banking sector is also undergoing significant regulatory and market changes.

Higher Dividend Payouts: The Reserve Bank of India has updated commercial bank prudential norms, allowing eligible banks to pay out up to 75 per cent of profit after tax as dividends. The measure gives stronger banks greater flexibility in allocating capital while retaining prudential safeguards.

Digital and Security Mandates: Stricter authentication requirements for digital transactions, updated fraud-compensation frameworks and tighter recovery guidelines are strengthening consumer protection and operational resilience.

AI Integration: The focus is increasingly shifting towards agentic AI and operational efficiency. Artificial intelligence is expected to play a growing role in customer service, fraud detection, underwriting and back-office operations.

Foreign Bank Liberalisation: Easier pathways for foreign banking establishment, alongside tighter compliance controls, could bring additional capital, technology and competition into India's financial system.

Stronger, but Not Risk-Free

Despite the progress, India's banking sector is not without vulnerabilities.

Retail credit, MSME exposure, household debt, gold-backed borrowing, deposit mobilisation and cybersecurity all require close monitoring. Global geopolitical uncertainty adds another layer of complexity.

Hasan's overall assessment is one of confidence tempered by caution. “My overall take is that the sector is on firmer footing than in past cycles, but I'd stop short of calling it risk-free — it's a genuine improvement with a few open questions still worth watching,” he concluded.

That may ultimately be the most accurate description of India's banking sector as it enters a new phase.

From Recovery to Resilience

India's banking story has moved beyond a simple recovery from the problems of the previous decade. The sector has developed stronger capital buffers, cleaner balance sheets, better risk-management systems and a more disciplined lending culture.

The challenge now is to preserve those gains while supporting the next phase of economic expansion.

The most important achievement is not simply that banks are reporting stronger profits or lower bad loans. It is that they are better equipped to recognise risk, absorb losses and continue lending when economic conditions become difficult.

India's banking system therefore enters this period on a substantially stronger footing than it did a decade ago. The foundations are stronger, corporate balance sheets are healthier and regulatory oversight is more robust.

The next test will be whether banks can maintain that prudence while meeting growing demand for credit from households, MSMEs and the wider economy. For now, the balance of evidence points towards a banking sector that is not only healthier, but genuinely more resilient.