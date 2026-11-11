IREIS 2026 puts Abu Dhabi’s growing property market in the spotlight

Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector continues to attract strong investor interest, supported by major infrastructure developments, rising property transactions and growing demand for residential and commercial spaces. As the emirate strengthens its position as a leading investment destination, the International Real Estate and Investment Show (IREIS) 2026 will bring together key industry players to showcase new projects and explore opportunities across the UAE.

The 15th edition of IREIS will take place from November 10 to 12 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, with more than 4,000 property buyers, investors, brokers, developers and industry professionals expected to attend.

Organised by Dome Exhibitions, the three-day event will provide a platform for developers to present their latest projects while allowing potential buyers to engage directly with property experts and explore investment options.

A Market Driven by Strong Investment

Abu Dhabi’s expanding development pipeline reflects the scale of investment taking place across the emirate. According to construction intelligence provider BNC Networks, the total value of active development projects has surpassed $758.79 billion (Dh2.78 trillion), covering projects at various stages of planning, development and construction.

Investment extends across urban construction, transport, energy, industrial facilities and utilities, supporting economic diversification and creating opportunities for businesses across multiple sectors.

The property market has also maintained strong momentum. According to the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), the emirate recorded Dh175.7 billion in real estate transactions during the first nine months of 2026. Of this, residential sales accounted for Dh95.8 billion across 21,416 transactions.

Looking ahead, Abu Dhabi’s residential supply is expected to expand from approximately 409,000 units, with another 71,000 units projected by 2030. This growth reflects continued demand for housing as the emirate attracts residents, businesses and international investors.

Bringing Developers and Investors Together

Against this backdrop, IREIS 2026 will showcase residential, commercial and mixed-use developments from Abu Dhabi and other emirates, including Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah.

The exhibition will feature established developers alongside emerging property companies, offering visitors an opportunity to compare projects, understand market trends and engage with industry professionals.

The event will also host a conference programme supported by Knight Frank and JLL, with discussions covering artificial intelligence, PropTech, sustainable development, fractional ownership, foreign investment and the future of the UAE property market.

A dedicated Citizenship Expo Pavilion will provide information on international residency and citizenship-by-investment programmes, allowing visitors to meet specialist advisers and explore opportunities in overseas markets.

Arun Bose, Director of IREIS, said: “Abu Dhabi is entering an exciting new chapter in its real estate journey. What we are witnessing is not simply the expansion of the property market, but a broader transformation of the emirate into a globally competitive destination for investment, business, living and innovation.”

He added that the next phase of growth would be shaped by innovation, sustainability, smart urban development and greater international participation. “Our ambition is to contribute to the emirate’s vision by connecting global capital with local opportunities and supporting a real estate sector that is dynamic, transparent, sustainable and built for long-term growth.”

Spotlight on Sponsors and Developers

De Sousa Holdings – Platinum Sponsor: De Sousa Holdings makes its public debut at IREIS 2026 as Platinum Sponsor, showcasing its approach to sustainable, people-focused infrastructure and masterplanning. Founded by Edgar Gerson, the UAE-based company develops turnkey solutions, from undeveloped land to completed buildings, with a focus on flood resilience, efficient transport and responsible waste management. At the exhibition, it will also unveil two intellectual properties celebrating the UAE’s culture and heritage under the theme ‘Two Faces, One Vision’.

Samana Developers – Gold Sponsor: Samana Developers joins IREIS 2026 as Gold Sponsor, bringing its experience in Dubai’s residential property market. With more than 50 projects launched, the company is known for its resort-style developments featuring private pools and leisure amenities. Its portfolio includes Samana Golf Avenue, Park Views and Barari Heights, reflecting its focus on combining contemporary residential design with lifestyle facilities.

Al Rasikhoon Real Estate – Gold Sponsor: Established in 2002, Al Rasikhoon Real Estate specialises in property development, investment and land sales across the UAE. Its portfolio includes residential, commercial and industrial land projects in Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain. Among its developments are Rawdat Al Sidr and Al Qasimia Gate in Sharjah. As Gold Sponsor of IREIS 2026, the company brings its experience in land development and property investment to the exhibition.

Aqaar – Gold Sponsor: Established in 2016 under an Amiri Decree, Aqaar plays a key role in the development of Ajman’s real estate sector. The government-owned entity focuses on property investment, urban development and creating sustainable communities. Its portfolio includes Mawjan, an upcoming waterfront development on Ajman Corniche. As Gold Sponsor of IREIS 2026, Aqaar will highlight its role in supporting the emirate’s growing property market.

Other Key Partners: Abu Dhabi Global Market’s ADGM Academy joins as Knowledge Partner, while Ellington Properties, Dugasta Properties and Zimaya Properties are among the Silver Sponsors. Capstone Real Estate participates as Strategic Partner, further strengthening the exhibition’s industry representation.

With developers, investors and industry experts gathering under one roof, IREIS 2026 aims to support new business connections and investment discussions as Abu Dhabi’s property market continues to expand.

For more information, visit: www.realestateshow.ae.