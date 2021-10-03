Investments in growth

Statement by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni President of the Republic of Uganda

Uganda is honoured to join over 190 countries and international organisations participating in the Dubai World Expo 2020, which started on October 1, 2021 and will run until March 31, 2022 in Dubai, UAE. I thank the Government of the UAE for extending an invitation to Uganda to participate in this International Expo, under the Sub-theme, ‘Opportunity’.

For the entire six months at the Expo, we will show Uganda’s unique tourism potential to the people of the UAE and other participants at the Expo, promote trade and seek joint ventures and investments in agriculture, manufacturing, services and ICT.

We will also promote our organic agricultural products, like the dairy products, fish products, coffee, tea, cocoa, simsim, fruits and vegetables.

The Expo is an opportunity to establish joint ventures and investments in Uganda’s infrastructure projects such as the Rapid Bus Project, developing inland ports, mining sector projects (oil and gas, steel processing), health sector projects (medical equipment manufacturing and management center and a specialised hospital); agriculture and agro-processing projects (establishment of a modern cattle abattoir, aqua parks, establishment of an instant soluble coffee plant), real estate, tourism sector, energy sector, ICT and ICT enabled services, industrialisation projects, amongst others.

The strong relationship between Uganda and the UAE has further been strengthened by the signing of several bilateral agreements. Uganda has signed the Labor Export Agreement, Agricultural Cooperation Agreement, Avoidance of Double Taxation Agreement and the Protection of Investment Agreements and more.

Due to the conducive business environment in both countries, there is potential for further growth in technological transfer, tourism, oil and gas, infrastructure and telecommunications, financial services, automotive, pharmaceuticals, retail, electro-technical, energy and construction sectors.

I wish to invite you to visit Uganda, the Pearl of Africa, as tourists and investors. Uganda offers a lot in terms of tourism. Destination Uganda has won international recognition as a premium tourist destination. The tourism products to be promoted include: gorilla tracking, bird watching, mountain hiking, especially the Ruwenzori mountains.

Uganda will continue to partner with the UAE in order to enhance mutual development of the two countries in a competitive global market place. I wish to invite and encourage the Emirati Community to strengthen collaborations with Uganda.

I wish all participants success at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

I thank you all.