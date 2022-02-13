Investing in Innovation

Kamal Vachani,Group Director and Partner,Al Maya Group

Al Maya Group to explore new business partnerships for exponential growth at Gulfood

Al Maya Group is all set to participate in the 2022 edition of Gulfood this year and showcase its new specialties and a variety of products in the FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) category. Gulfood is the largest annual food and beverage sourcing event in the world with the participation of over 120 countries and more than 4,000 exhibitors with the theme to connect, create and change the future for the better.

The Group looks forward to meeting industry specialists and exploring new business partnerships to achieve exponential growth in the UAE and other parts of the Gulf region. Starting from today, the event will run for five day until February 17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The Al Maya Group was established in the year 1982 by a pioneering businessman, the late L K Pagarani. The Group is encouraging people to re-think the way they buy for their family and home as it represents the world’s leading brands from across the world.

“We are the proud participant of the largest and longest-running food and beverage exhibition in the world and welcome all visitors to the show. The Group is looking forward to meeting new and existing business partners during the five-day mega food showcase in Dubai,” said Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner of Al Maya Group.

Al Maya Group has invested substantially in infrastructure development by having a combined office and state-of-the-art warehousing facilities at National Industries Complex in Dubai, to centralise its UAE operations to facilitate further growth. Since technology is the core component of every business, Al Maya Group keeps investing in innovation and has done digitisation of its entire distribution team by having the latest Mobile Sales Force Automation (mSFA) system for its sales teams and merchandising solution application for its large team of merchandisers. The senior managers have been empowered with Cognos, a business intelligence tool from IBM.

Al Maya Group’s logistics and warehousing facility is fully operational, empowered with a German warehouse management system. It is continuously expanding and has plenty of room for more, in line with the growth expected in the UAE. The Group represents renowned multinational and regional brands such as Acorsa, ADVOC (Amir and Coroli), Aeroplane, Alicafe and Alitea, American Kitchen, Beautiful Denmark, Bikano, Bundaberg, Cadbury’s Biscuits, CORO (Suntop, Sunquick and Suncola), Gowardhan, Hartbeat, Horlicks, Ice-Cool, India Gate, Jungle Oats, Kawan range, Kohinoor Foods, Koka, Luna, Mars range of Cookies and Spreads (Bounty, Galaxy, Twix, M & M), Minara, MTR, Oronamin C, Pina, Pocari Sweat, Polenghi, Protein Bakeshop, Rajnigandha, Renuka, RRO, Sanitarium, Sante, Skippy, UFC, V-Soy, Vita Milk and Wonderful Pistachios etc.

Internationally, Al Maya Group is looking to highlight their regional efficiency, product availability and distribution offerings, across already existing channels in Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar at Gulfood 2022.