Invest in a secured future

Francis Alfred Managing Director of Sobha Realty, talks in detail about the ethos behind the organisation’s superlative track record of delivering on their word
Since 1993, Dominica has been welcoming foreign investors to become citizens of the island with full rights by making an economic contribution to a government fund and since 2015, via investment in government approved real estate options. Known as the Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP), successful applicants unlock a wealth of benefits including increased travel freedom to over 160 countries and territories, and the ability to pass citizenship down to future generations. Over the last six years, Dominica has been ranked as the best destination for second citizenship by experts at the Financial Times' PWM magazine. Furthermore, the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CBIU) had introduced a remote filing process since the Hurricane Maria period and all filing during the Covid-19 era has proved swift and smooth.
The entry level for the CBI Programme is US$100,000 for the government fund and US$200,000 for the real estate option. at the post naturalisation period.
Post citizenship support services are available to all newly adopted citizens. Driving license, tax, and social security registrations are just to name a few. Dominica also runs a very successful ship and yacht registry. Registering a vessel under the Commonwealth of Dominica is efficient, straightforward and cost-effective. Dominica Maritime Registry provides the client administrative and technical support throughout the complete process. The Registry offers owners cost-effective vessel registration with no tonnage tax or size restrictions. One of the main advantages it offers, is to allow private yachts to charter out for a period of up to 84 days. This will allow yacht owners the ability to recoup some of the operational costs associated with ownership. This chartering privilege exempts the yacht from having to be registered as a commercial yacht. The Registry also provides a free self-inspection programme.
Greece welcomes investors for Golden Visa and other residency programmes
The Greek Golden Visa Programme is the most competitive and affordable programme in Europe, with the lowest investment threshold of €250,000 for real estate investment or €400,000 for fixed term deposit or purchase of government bonds.
Key advantages include:
It is wise to directly employ a local lawyer for the due diligence of property purchase/s and the opening of accounts, avoiding the all-inclusive offers of various promoters or agents. Currently the real estate market is at the correct price entry level.
Financially Independent Persons (FIP) Visa: Those who can show a minimum monthly income of €2,000 are eligible for a two-year residence permit, the amount increases if the family members are to be included in the application. There is a 180 days minimum stay requirement per calendar year. The NON-DOM Tax Regime provides the exhaustion of tax liability for any foreign-sourced income by paying an annual flat tax of €100,000, regardless of the amount of income earned abroad and with no obligation to declare any foreign income in Greece and an exemption from any inheritance or donation tax for any property abroad.
Family Offices: The Greek parliament approved a new law that sets the legal framework to secure transparency and provides incentives for family offices to be set up in Greece: Greece’s government has recently introduced a special visa for digital nomads.
Vardikos & Vardikos is a full-fledged Athens-headquartered law firm, with offices in the Caribbean Islands of Dominica and St Lucia, providing inter alia ship/yacht registration services and is a government approved service provider for the respective citizenship by investment programmes of both islands.
— Alexandra Botsiou is Attorney at law – Vardikos & Vardikos (www.vardikos.com) Head of the Marine Department at the Consulate of the Commonwealth of Dominica www.dominicaconsulate.com
