Invest Bank's dedication to nurturing fresh graduates and emiratisation

Invest Bank’s goal is to equip UAE Nationals with the necessary training and relevant experience to excel in crucial roles across the banking sector, from entry-level to senior management

Rehab Khalaf, Chief Human Resources Officer at Invest Bank, UAE Nationals possess the talent, skills, and contemporary knowledge necessary to navigate day-to-day banking tasks and address customer challenges. — Supplied photo

By Muzaffar Rizvi Published: Wed 30 Aug 2023, 1:42 PM

Invest Bank places a strong emphasis on supporting Emiratisation and nurturing recent graduates in the banking and finance sector, aligning with its commitment to the development of the UAE.

According to Rehab Khalaf, Chief Human Resources Officer at Invest Bank, UAE Nationals possess the talent, skills, and contemporary knowledge necessary to navigate day-to-day banking tasks and address customer challenges. The bank is actively recruiting fresh graduates and providing on-the-job training, aiming to provide them with diverse experiences across various banking departments to foster comprehensive expertise.

Rehab Khalaf elaborated that there’s a prevalent perception that UAE Nationals tend to favour retail or teller positions, overlooking segments like risk, credit, and compliance. Invest Bank’s goal is to equip UAE Nationals with the necessary training and relevant experience to excel in crucial roles across the banking sector, from entry-level to senior management. By supporting Emiratis in obtaining positions that align with their training, Invest Bank contributes to the development of the UAE’s banking industry.

Furthermore, Invest Bank’s commitment extends beyond recruitment and training. The bank actively collaborates with the Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF) to offer a nine-month learning and training programme that prepares candidates for roles within Invest Bank. This strategic partnership enhances the UAE’s talent pool and contributes to the broader growth of the banking and financial sector.

Invest Bank’s shift towards digital banking with a human touch

In response to the digital transformation sweeping the banking industry, Invest Bank is strategically transitioning its focus from traditional banking to digital platforms.

Rehab Khalaf emphasises the importance of providing the best products and services to customers through digital means. However, she also recognises the significance of maintaining a human connection in a tech-driven landscape. While some banks may opt for full digitalisation, Invest Bank intends to strike a balance, leveraging technology while preserving personal interaction.

Rehab Khalaf highlights the customer preference for engaging with human staff, particularly for discussing issues rather than relying solely on machines. By embracing digitalisation with a human touch, Invest Bank aims to harmonise modern convenience with personalised support, ensuring that customer needs and concerns remain at the forefront of their approach.

Challenges and focus areas

In the face of industry challenges, Rehab Khalaf outlines Invest Bank’s proactive approach to overcoming them. The rise of technological disruption, regulatory changes, cybersecurity threats, evolving customer expectations, and competition from non-banking financial institutions are key concerns. Invest Bank strives to stay ahead by embracing new technologies, strengthening cybersecurity measures, and delivering exceptional customer experiences. By doing so, the Bank remains resilient and responsive within a dynamic banking landscape.