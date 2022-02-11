Invaluable Asset

Fatma Nilgün Emrem,President,Turkish Business Council in Dubai and Northern Emirates

The Turkish Business Council in Dubai has continued to act as the focal point for all avenues of business and economic activities for Turkish community in the UAE

The Turkish Business Council (TBC) in Dubai and Northern Emirates was established in 2004 under the umbrella of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Emirate of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Since then, TBC has played a significant role in increasing the economic activities, cooperation and enhanced trade relations between Turkish business people and all business communities in the UAE.

TBC is the only official business organisation that represents the Turkish business community residing in the UAE. We also have positioned ourselves to serve the business interests of foreign companies of all nationalities and backgrounds that aim to increase their footprint in Turkish business society. We work tirelessly to improve our infrastructure and policies for providing a more efficient and dynamic environment for our valuable members and the Turkish business community in the UAE. It is our mission to fulfil all responsibilities embedded in this challenging role.

TBC hosted Deputy Minister of Trade Rıza Tuna Turagay in presence of H.E. İlker Kılıç, Consul General of Türkiye in Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai, being the most awaited business catalyst in the Middle East, has contributed greatly to the growth of Turkish businesses as well as encouraged Turkish investors to pursue further opportunities in the UAE.

Today, we have reached out to 500 distinguished corporate and individual members from the UAE and internationally. We witness a continuous increase in the number of Turkish entrepreneurs, investors, and professionals from all industries and backgrounds, alongside leading brands and companies from Türkiye who are finding their place in the multinational and highly competitive business environment of UAE.

The UAE is Türkiye’s top trading partner amongst the GCC countries. Bilateral trade volume between the two countries reached $9 billion in 2020. It has been reported that the trade in the first 10 months of 2021 amounted to $6.4 billion. We believe that 2022 and beyond hold many more business opportunities for both UAE and Türkiye, considering the significant increase in level of cooperation, interest and strategic support shown by all stakeholders.

TBC will continue to be the focal point of contact and act as a facilitator for all Turkish businesspeople, Turkish companies established in the UAE as well as abroad, and multinational companies who are interested to do business with Türkiye.