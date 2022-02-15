Introducing The Next Level of Luxury

Taking pride in honouring Türkiye National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai, the hospitality brand is set to welcome guests with an all-immersive retreat

Have you been dreaming about a luxury escape? Club Privé by Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island has got you covered. Hidden away in the first All-Inclusive All-Exclusive resort in the emirate, Club Privé by Rixos Saadiyat Island is not just another holiday destination by the beach; it’s an all-immersive retreat where relaxation meets glamour and the promise of elite services tailored just for you.

Club Privé by Rixos Saadiyat Island is nestled within the Ottoman-inspired palatial interiors and picturesque beachside luxury living in an Arabian Paradise Island. You can rejuvenate in our extravagant Three-Bedroom Executive Villas with a shared pool or in our Four-Bedroom Executive Villas with a private pool. It is truly a dreamscape setting with astounding views of the azure water and pristine white sand, making it the ideal destination for a relaxing island escape, romantic bliss, and that much-awaited family vacation. Make the most of the many premium VIP services that await Club Privé by Rixos Saadiyat Island guests, alongside Rixy Kids Club, the Exclusive Sports Club and Turkish-inspired Anjana Spa.

Settle for nothing less than optimal luxury and enhanced privacy with our 24-hour butler service and exclusive services such as access to the Club House restaurant. Get lost in a complete sensory experience when you dine at this premium lounge and savour uniquely crafted dishes from around the globe or explore the other award-winning on-site à la carte dining destinations with menus that are guaranteed to delight the palate.

With the brand’s mission of promising the sophisticated modern traveller tranquility through locations that inspire calmness in comfortable yet luxurious surroundings and most importantly, genuine hospitality in picture-perfect settings, Club Privé by Rixos Saadiyat Island does not disappoint. ‘Club Privé by Rixos’ is the very definition of “Authentic Luxury” and this premium and superior escape of your dreams awaits you at Saadiyat Island.

“In Turkey, hospitality is everything. Welcoming someone is a cornerstone of Turkish culture, and this serves as an integral part of the Rixos Hotels’ brand trademark. We are grateful to have our roots deeply planted in the rich Turkish culture and proudly showcase this through awe-inspiring Ottoman interiors, luxurious spas with marble-clad hammams, and our cuisine, which is faithful to the meals served when dining in Turkey. We’ve taken the Turkish hospitality and made it an exclusive experience for all our guests. We take pride and joy in this momentous National Day celebration at Expo 2020 Dubai,” said Cenk Unverdi, Regional General Manager, Rixos Hotels UAE.