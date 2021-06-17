Intriguing israel

Immense natural beauty, world-class culture, unbeatable history, and amazing people make Israel a must-visit destination

Israel might be a speck in the Middle East region in terms of its size, but boy, does it pack a punch! Small but diverse, the country offers unique attractions to travellers of all ages and kinds. You can find scenic desert landscapes, lush forests, breathtaking beaches, and some of the most important historic sites in the world.

From the sprawling beaches of Tel Aviv to the craggy peaks of Masada and the mirror-like expanse of the salty Dead Sea, Israel packs a punch despite having a compact landscape. While here, you can mix city sightseeing with mountain expeditions. Take a few days to enjoy the cosmopolitan delights of its atmospheric cities, then make a dash for the sun-drenched wilds to fill your Instagram grid.

These are the reasons Israel should make it to your bucket list.

Undiscovered beaches

Israel has a sprawling coast (274 kilometres), and visitors are spoiled for choice with beach options - the buzzy shores of Tel Aviv to the quieter stretches outside the city. Sitting at the mouth of the winding Yarkon river, Tel Aviv has a 7-kilometre beach. Fitness enthusiasts and dog walkers stroll the promenade, while sunbathers and surfers throng the beach, giving Israel's second city a certain Californian feel. Spots offering solitude include Alma Beach to the south of the city and the pristine sands of the Herzliya district.

Taking a dip in the Dead Sea

The Dead Sea is not only the lowest place on Earth but is also unique in that you can't actually swim in it. The salty waters mean that you just float. And as well as the salty waters and being at the lowest point on Earth, the mud is actually bottled and sold around the world as a beauty product!

Buzzing Tel Aviv

It's a bit of a secret but Tel Aviv is an amazing city of culture, events, nightlife, beaches, and more. Dubbed the 'Big Orange' thanks to its 24-hour lifestyle reminiscent of the Big Apple (New York) - Tel Aviv's party scene could give Ibiza a run for its money. The hedonistic fun centres around the underground clubs along tree-lined Rothschild Boulevard, the restaurants of chic Neve Tzedek, and alternative spots in the bohemian quarter of Florentin.

