Intrasia Group: Building a strategic financial bridge between Mauritius, Dubai and Africa

With ownership rooted in Singapore and its operational headquarters in Mauritius, Intrasia Group has developed a distinctive platform linking Asia, the Middle East and Africa through financial services, wealth management and investment facilitation. Founded and chaired by Graeme Robertson, the group has expanded steadily since establishing its first Mauritian entity in 1997, positioning the island as its primary operational and regulatory base.

Mauritius lies at the heart of Intrasia’s structure. Through Intrasia Management, the group provides corporate and fiduciary services, financial licensing, back-office support, global citizenship programmes and comprehensive KYC and due diligence screening. A substantial share of this activity originates from Dubai, particularly from Indian-linked businesses operating there, making Intrasia one of the largest providers of Mauritian financial licensing for Dubai-based companies.

The group’s wealth management arm, Intrasia Wealth, is led by CEO Neil Kleinsmith and focuses on a segment often overlooked by traditional private banks: the professionally affluent. Rather than targeting only ultra-high-net-worth individuals, Intrasia Wealth delivers institutional-quality service to corporate executives, doctors and entrepreneurs, with minimum investments starting at $50,000. Clients are managed globally from Mauritius, with offices also established in Dubai and South Africa, and benefit from close relationships with leading Mauritian banks, including AfrAsia Bank and Mauritius Commercial Bank.

Beyond financial services, Intrasia operates two complementary divisions. Intrasia Properties develops commercial and mixed-use projects across Mauritius and Madagascar, while the group also maintains mining investments within its own entities, spanning copper, gold and phosphate fertiliser production in Africa. Mauritius functions as a facilitation hub for these ventures, offering strong treaty protection, fiscal efficiency and legal certainty.

Environmental, social and governance principles are integral to Intrasia’s strategy. Through Intrasia initiatives, the group is preparing programmes to empower female entrepreneurs in Africa by providing innovative access to hard-currency funding, as well as internationally providing Millennials and Gen Z access to the benefits of wealth management to support their lifestyle choices.

Intrasia has also embraced technology, co-developing an AI-driven risk management platform that simplifies compliance and due diligence for banks, corporates and professional firms, reinforcing Mauritius’s standing as a transparent and well-regulated financial centre.

Looking ahead, Intrasia sees significant opportunities with Gulf investors seeking secure and structured access to African markets. By combining governance, expertise and cross-regional reach, the group continues to position Mauritius as a trusted bridge for global capital flows.