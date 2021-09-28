International Residency and Citizenship Expo 2021 to open up world of possibilities

The International Residency and Citizenship Expo 2021 is one of the major events to happen in the capital bringing over 25 exhibitors from around the world to showcase the benefits of having international citizenships where a powerful passport, visa-free travel, and tax and wealth management benefits are vital as a safety net for individuals, businesses, and families.

Citizenship by Investment, which is the latest security guarantee rediscovered as an after effect of the pandemic where lifestyles have been affected by travel restrictions and local health systems, have transformed from luxury of high-net-worth personalities to alternative long-term life support abroad. This opportunity will be the main highlight of the two-day event.

“The concept of internationalisation leads to diversification in business or employment of an individual. It leads a professional or an entrepreneur to have a bigger picture helping to open up an international business, new bank accounts, or travel globally to politically stable countries and establish a secured life with a great retirement plan,” said Arun Bose, Exhibitions Director.

The eye-opening reality after the pandemic has attracted working professionals, business tycoons, and high-profile families to obtain second citizenship as a security for any future crisis. Paul Singh, Spokesperson of CS Global Partners, added: “We are all global citizens and should be able to have better access to the rest of the world. Having a second citizenship gives you that access and acts as an extra layer of security for you and your family – a Plan B should you need it.”

“Investors are investing in our country more than ever. Not only for the benefit of good returns, but also due to the capacity of guaranteeing a better and safer life for themselves and their family members,” Mr. Tiago Camara and David Machado of PT Golden Visa Portugal shared. With the potential that the Citizenship by Investment possess, investment has never been a vital foothold to gain profitable results but a beneficial insurance for the future.

The Citizenship by Investment does not only support financial and residential security for individuals but also a contribution on the global upward mobility with multiple countries opening opportunities and offering comprehensive benefits from local to international perspectives.

“Dual citizenship is indeed facilitating global mobility as it grants easy access to countries and international travel. Nowadays, High-Net-Worth-Individuals are considered ‘citizens of the world’ as they do not settle in one jurisdiction only and need alternative residency or citizenship options,” said Charlotte Brun of Vistra Malta.

Having multiple countries facilitating the Citizenship by Investment programme, Maria Knight-Pacheco shared a valuable advice in deciding for the application, “From my point of view, the research about the country of investment is crucial. The economic, political stability of the country, and the tax system as well.”

The International Residency and Citizenship Expo 2021 will be a meeting ground for exhibitor, consultants, and experts from Malta, Portugal, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, Spain, UK, Austria, Slovenia, Cyprus, USA, Canada, Vanuatu, Antigua & Barbuda, Grenada, Panama, Italy, and indirect agents of Turkey and EB5 USA.

Date: September 30 to 1 October, 2021

Timing: 10 am to 8 pm

Venue: Conrad Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi

Guests may pre-register for free on www.citizenshipexpo.com