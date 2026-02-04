Intercontinental Trust: Cross-border investment in a dynamic global landscape

Over the past two decades, global investors have reshaped their approach to cross-border expansion. Traditional financial centres remain relevant, but are no longer sufficient on their own. Investors now prioritise platforms that offer regulatory certainty, geographic reach and seamless multi-jurisdictional operations.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Mauritius, Intercontinental Trust has evolved alongside these shifts. Licensed by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius, the firm provides corporate, fiduciary, fund administration, tax and accounting services to institutions, investment banks, private equity firms and high-net-worth individuals, with a strong focus on structuring long-term cross-border investment vehicles.

While Asia was an early focus, Africa has emerged as a key destination for global capital. Mauritius’ robust legal framework positions it as a trusted gateway to both regions, further strengthened by Intercontinental Trust’s Dubai office, licensed by the Department of Economic Development.

