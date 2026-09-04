Intelligent cooling solutions are redefining food security

Navigating global supply chains is becoming increasingly complex, and nowhere is this more evident than in the transportation, storage and display of fresh produce. While food quality starts at the point of production, maintaining it throughout the journey to consumers depends on one critical factor — a reliable cold chain.

Rather than operating as a single system, the cold chain functions as a network of temperature-controlled environments spanning refrigerated shipping containers, inland storage facilities, distribution centers, transportation networks. Whether consumers buying fresh produce from supermarkets, consumes in restaurants or getting this delivered through quick delivery service, all is achieved though sustainable cold chain. Even minor fluctuations in temperature across the chain can affect product quality, shelf life, and food safety, making dependable refrigeration infrastructure essential to ensuring food security.

Daikin, a global leader in Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration (HVAC-R) solutions, combines decades of expertise with innovative technologies to support every stage of the food value chain through its Farm-to-Fork approach. From agricultural production and food processing to cold storage, logistics, retail, and final consumption, Daikin's solutions help preserve freshness, reduce waste, and improve operational efficiency.

Its portfolio includes medium/large capacity energy-efficient freezing and chilling systems, integrated retail refrigeration displays, and IoT-enabled temperature management solutions designed to deliver reliable performance in high-ambient and high-humidity environments.

“When transporting food, downtime is simply not an option. With decades of engineering expertise, Daikin ensures that every solution delivers uninterrupted performance and is designed to operate in demanding climates, such as those in the Gulf. Our priority is to ensure our partners are fully equipped to maintain supply chain continuity and food quality throughout the entire product lifecycle, from origin right to consumer,” says Sanjeev Maheshwari, General Manager HVAC & R Solutions at Daikin Middle East & Africa.

In storage and logistics environments, maintaining food quality requires precise management of temperature, humidity, airflow, and system performance. As retailers and operators face rising energy costs and increasingly stringent sustainability requirements, demand is growing for refrigeration systems that deliver both efficiency and long-term reliability.

Daikin's refrigeration solutions are engineered to perform in demanding real-world conditions, including coastal humidity and deep-freeze applications. The company's systems operate across a temperature range of +10°C to -45°C, enabling operators to manage everything from fresh produce to frozen goods through a single, flexible platform.

“Across the Middle East, we are seeing operators place greater emphasis on flexibility, efficiency, and sustainability within the cold chain. Daikin solutions are engineered with these priorities in mind, helping customers optimise performance, reduce lifecycle costs, and meet their environmental objectives,” Sanjeev adds.

As supply chains become more distributed, visibility becomes just as important as cooling capacity. Daikin's remote monitoring system and predictive analytics provide operators with real-time insights into temperature, humidity, equipment health, and energy consumption across multiple locations.

By identifying potential issues before they escalate, predictive maintenance capabilities help minimize downtime, reduce product loss, and improve operational continuity.

“Using remote management and predictive analytics, our customers now have a new level of visibility and control, enabling them to remotely monitor critical assets and intervene before minor issues become major disruptions. This proactive approach is instrumental not only for operational continuity, but for safeguarding food quality and supporting national food security,” Sanjeev notes.

Food security and sustainability are increasingly interconnected, both relying on efficient and resilient cold chain infrastructure. Daikin supports these goals through energy-saving inverter technologies and the use of lower-global-warming-potential (GWP) refrigerants, helping businesses reduce emissions while complying with evolving environmental standards.

Ultimately, by combining intelligent controls, energy-efficient refrigeration, and its Farm-to-Fork philosophy, Daikin is helping build a more resilient, secure, and sustainable food ecosystem - ensuring food reaches consumers with maximum freshness and minimal waste.