Instilling health via hygiene

Investing in innovative technology to create a cleaner world

By Muhammad Ali Bandial Published: Thu 28 Oct 2021, 5:45 PM

Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world’s leading wellness groups and the MENA’s leading manufacturer of hygienic products, serves consumers in more than 80 countries around the world.

Originally established as a paper manufacturer, FHH has transformed into a wellness company dedicated to enhancing global health and wellbeing. With its commitment to becoming “the shining star of the Arab FMCG business world,” the group focuses on wellness, sustainability, state-of-the-art production processes, pioneering CSR programmes, and award-winning products. The company offers a diverse array of products including sterilized facial tissues, napkins, kitchen towels, toilet paper, baby diapers, adult briefs, jumbo rolls, as well as away-from-home products to accommodate all types of private and public institutions, in addition to innovative personal protective equipment (PPE), long lasting germ protection solutions and natural nutritional supplements.

Fine recently reaffirmed its commitment to consumers in the region with the installation of the cutting-edge Gambini line at its Abu Dhabi production facility, a move that has upgraded its paper product capabilities and taken its investments in the country above $ 136 million.

The $ 8.2 million investment comes on top of previous investments in a paper mill, converting facility, warehouses, and administration offices in the UAE. It is the latest example of Fine’s dedication to innovation and production excellence, highlighting the company’s bold commitment to investment in quality products in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic which has impacted manufacturing and business growth all over the world.

The highly advanced machine incorporates state-of-the-art Air Mill technology and a process which reduces pulp and paper while improving the quality of the products, offering higher absorbency, enhanced softness, and higher strength.

James Michael Lafferty, FHH’s CEO said: “The global situation has affected businesses around the world, but where others have scaled back or halted investments, Fine is prepared and determined to continue moving forward and face this obstacle head-on, while keeping in mind the future of the world after the Coronavirus crisis has been resolved.

“We are here to stay, and are committed to our investments in innovative technology to upgrade our products to give our consumers even greater quality and value, and differentiate the Fine brand across all markets we operate in. “Our consumers in the GCC market are highly educated in terms of their purchasing habits; when they buy hygienic products, they look for the highest quality and best standards, in terms of sterilisation, cleanliness and performance, which is why we are proud to be bringing one of the most advanced machines in the industry that will not only serve our customers in terms of offering high-quality products, but will also give them more value than ever before by allowing them to use toilet paper and paper towels effectively.”

The new Gambini line will upgrade production in the toilet and kitchen towel categories, enabling Fine to provide consumers in the region with higher quality products.

The Gambini machine will enable FHH to change the embossing patterns - the designs engraved on the paper itself — on its toilet paper and paper towels, significantly increasing the strength and absorbency of the paper, for a truly unbeatable performance.

Consumers will also be able to achieve the same level of sterilisation and protection they expect from Fine products while enjoying a more premium product giving them the most value for their money.

The group’s latest investment helps Fine further differentiate its products from competitors, deliver premium, value-packed products across the GCC markets, and also open up new job opportunities, further supporting a growing economy in the area.

The newly upgraded toilet paper and paper towels are set to launch in October, first in the UAE and then into the GCC markets and Levant in order to give all consumers across the MENA region a chance to experience the benefits of the new products.