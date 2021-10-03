Inspiring the Next Generation

Al Adil Trading reiterates its commitment to the UAE as the nation gets ready to celebrate 50th National Day

Dr Dhananjay (Jay) Datar, Chairman and Managing Director, Al Adil Trading Co LLC, UAE’s leading name for Indian foodstuff, announced the opening of their 50th branch at Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai. Dr Datar said that the opening of the 50th outlet is a big salute from the Al Adil team to UAE which is all set to celebrate the 50th National Day. “On behalf of the entire Al Adil team, I salute the visionary leaders of this great country and all those who worked towards this great milestone. It is also fitting and proper that on this momentous occasion, Dubai is hosting the coveted Expo 2020. “The success of UAE is a great inspiration for all of us since all of us are guided by the vision and philosophy of the leaders. As is quite evident, there is nothing that stops this great country from its quest for progress. I am humbled by the leadership abilities that have made this progress possible. The opening of the new outlet is a testimony to the confidence that we have and our commitment to the nation. It establishes the fact that we are grateful to the leaders of UAE for encouraging entrepreneurs like us to make optimum use of our potential,” he added.

“I am also happy to note that Expo 2020 Dubai is all set to fast track the Dubai economy to greater heights. Apart from attracting millions of visitors, it will create a multitude of jobs. It will be of great benefit to all kinds of businesses. There will tremendous growth in trade opportunities. This event will provide a platform for investors from around the globe to tap into a growing economy. As a businessman, I am already seeing a positive impact in the food industry with the demand for food products going up. This will also help me to tap hitherto untapped segments as well as markets,” he pointed out.

It goes without saying that Dr Datar is a great inspiration for the younger generation. The growth of Al Adil, ever since it opened its first outlet in Bur Dubai in 1984, has been really inspiring.

Dr Datar has overcome numerous obstacles through hard work, dedication and innovation which has helped him to carve a place for himself in the highly competitive retail sector. His farsighted vision, strong adherence to quality, ability to accurately assess the requirements of his customers and provide the best products have played a vital role in the success of all Al Adil stores.