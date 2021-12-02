Inspiring Kids For Exciting Future

By Muhammad Ali Bandial Published: Thu 2 Dec 2021

December 2, 2021, marks the golden jubilee celebrations of the inception of the UAE, which is to be commemorated with the exquisite grandiose and fervor that the country is renowned for. More than just a national day, this year brings to light the vast and undoubtedly awe – inspiring ventures of the UAE, from being home of the world’s largest skyscraper in an architectural feat, to hosting the world Expo 2020 Dubai.

The UAE is exceptionally diverse when it comes to people and cultures. As expats in the UAE, we all have the chance to prosper in a country that cares wholeheartedly about the well-being and comfort of its diverse group of individuals and institutions.

JSS International School (JSSIS), built by the great names of the past, has a fascinating story. JSSIS is an icon of the JSS Mahavidyapeetha (JSSMVP), a formidable education movement that has been continually expanding the scope of its diversity to several branches of knowledge, welfare, and culture. It has been over 93 years that JSSMVP has incorporated culturally responsive instruction in the classroom — whether in teaching elementary school, middle school, high school, and graduate or post graduate students.

It has helped the JSSIS to foster inclusion and awareness around multicultural education and introduce a culturally responsive approach to teaching.

It not only helps students with different background and needs succeed, but also encourages acceptance and prepares the students to thrive in an exponentially diverse world.

A paradigm shift has happened in the way one looks at the concept of education. The expectations have changed with the challenges being faced now becoming multifaceted. From the beginning, JSSIS has emphasised that following an Indian curriculum does not stop its students from nurturing universal values and transitioning from young leaders to global citizens. At JSSIS, students learn how to navigate in to the world of adulthood in an increasingly diverse society, a skill that employers value the most.

At JSS Private School (JSSPS), the students have been a part of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations throughout the annual calendar, where in the Expo 2020 Dubai themes of sustainability, mobility and opportunity have been included in all the endeavors. A few glimpses of some are as below:

Opportunity: The school provides opportunities of learning to the students through a large number of student-led initiatives such as MATHEGRAM@JSSPS, DANZATION@JSSPS, Mathelete 2021, Scinovation, Kitchen Genius and many others. To celebrate the Golden Jubilee Year of the UAE, the school hosted Montage 2021, a virtual celebration along with 26 schools across the UAE.

Opportunities for excellence in the school curriculum have resulted in

Students excelling in the CBSE examinations with the grade 10 topper scoring 99 per cent and grade 12 securing a grade average of 88.1 per cent.

The school stood second globally out of the 837 schools that participated in the Education Perfect Language Championship 2021, in Arabic.

The school was the global winner of FOBISIA (Federation of British International Schools in Asia) Language Perfect Competition.

Mobility: A dynamic team of students were the proud winners of the best story prize at the ‘I CAN! Design for change children summit’ at Expo 2020 Dubai, India Pavilion where students presented their idea - Sole sight: A revolutionary shoe that eases navigation for the visually-impaired community.

Sustainability: Through the Global Classroom Project, hosted by Eco Schools, which is coordinated by FEE (Foundation for Environmental Education) the world’s largest environmental education organisation, the school is the first in the UAE to join the international linking programme which comprises of schools in Ireland, Germany, South Africa and Kenya where students collaborate to find solutions for the global goals.

The innovative curriculum, pedagogy and learning spaces blend with the UAE’s exponential vision with students who are future-ready holistically with their head, hand and heart.