Inspiring Excellence

Emirates International Schools are one of the original schools in Dubai. The Jumeirah Campus opened its doors 30 years ago and has been a mainstay of the community. Rated Good by the KHDA in 2019/20 with an outstanding Early Years Programme, EISJ has been delivering an IB education to thousands of students.
Through our innovative curriculum we not only prepare our students academically, Diploma students consistently score above the world average and a number of those exceed 40 points, but also for life with our attention to the soft skills required in the modern world and community vibe.
Emirates International School Meadows, which opened in 2005, is also a learning community where students are happy, safe and successful in everything they do. Students are empowered to think critically and creatively and to show resilience in their search for success. Our inclusive environment and innovative enquiry based international education fully prepares students for their future. EISM has achieved a KHDA rating of Very Good with a plethora of outstanding ratings.
EIS follow the IB programme throughout the school, and this ensures our students have high quality opportunities to engage with a broad, balanced and relevant curriculum which not only provides them with the skills to become highly successful 21st century global citizens, but also instils in our students the importance of aiming high and achieving academic excellence in everything they do.
The Diploma programme is rated as outstanding, in both schools, due to our phenomenal external outcomes for our post 16 students. This means the students secure places at the top universities in the World. Our students are currently enjoying life at Stanford, Oxford, MIT, Cambridge, Berkeley, Kings and The London School of Economics.
