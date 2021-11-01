Inspiring Children for Exciting Futures

A truly inclusive and embracing learning ethos

By Muhammad Ali Bandial Published: Mon 1 Nov 2021, 11:50 AM

JSS Schools are nurturing future leaders through holistic teaching. JSS Schools in Dubai are embodiments of excellence, nurturing future leaders through holistic learning. The schools provide an open environment to students for expressing their creativity and enhancing their skills.

JSS International School established in 2009, is affiliated to the CISCE curriculum. Encouraging keen and enthusiastic minds to think, analyse, create and express equips the students on their journey to being responsible citizens and thinking leaders of tomorrow. In a fast-paced world, driven by technological innovations and characterised by new challenges and uncertainties, JSSIS has redefined the contours of teaching and learning.

In a sprawling campus of acres 376740 sq.ft , nestled in the quiet and cozy Jumeirah village circle, this purposefully built school with the state of the art facilities, provides the perfect learning environment to nurture the creative spirit inherent in every child.

JSS International School has designed a portfolio for its students by developing a strategy that ensures all students’ future readiness. They work on fostering the relevant 21st century tools of critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, communication, curiosity and consideration. The school aims to assist in enhancing precise planning for the future and supporting, guiding and prioritising responsive policies and initiatives for its students. Together with their foundational philosophy of providing students with happy and rewarding learning experiences, a future-focused philosophy helps effectively equip the students with the right aptitude for academic and personal success.

JSS Private School completed a decade of providing an enriched CBSE curriculum in Dubai to the expatriate Indian Community. Progressing with one vision and a shared mission through determined beliefs, continuous efforts and consistent improvements, the organisation is delighted to be part of shaping the future of education in Dubai. As a small yet one of the most futuristic trend setters of school education, JSSPS provides a truly inclusive and embracing school ethos wherein all students feel welcomed, lovingly supported and appropriately challenged through their culture of well-being, reflected through living, learning and being a part of all the stakeholders.

Life on JSSPS campus is designed to provide students with both academic rigor and meaningful social impact. A dynamic environment with support systems helps students feel confident in the classroom, engaged in extracurricular activities and remain always connected to the campus and with their peers, enabling them to achieve their fullest potential. This is reflected in the achievements of students in all domains of life including academics, community building, environment sensitivity, innovation, performing arts and sports.

JSSPS participation in the month-long Dubai 30X30 Fitness Challenge helps create a fitness-focused mindset and inspires us all to seek healthy, active lifestyles.

The school aims to offer students an experience that will fill them with a sense of satisfaction on graduating – the satisfaction of reaping the benefits of their academic achievements, along with happy memories to cherish throughout their lives.