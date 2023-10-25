Initiative delivers a treasure trove of history!

Great achievements have been made in joint archaeology programmes involving China over the past 10 years thanks to the Belt and Road Initiative, and the highlights of these are on display in an exhibition in Beijing

A visitor looks at panels of stone funeral beds during an exhibition on archaeological ﬁndings under Belt and Road collaboration at the Palace Museum in Beijing in September. ZHU XINGXIN / CHINA DAILY

Wed 25 Oct 2023

Thriving in a Collaborative World: “Belt and Road” Co-operation in Cultural Heritage and Archaeology, opened in the Shenwumen (Gate of Divine Prowess) Gallery at the Palace Museum recently, with 84 artefacts from 17 institutions at home and abroad on display.

Hu Heping, minister of culture and tourism, said China has participated in 44 collaborative archaeological projects involving 24 countries over the past 10 years. The country has also taken part in 11 international historical monument conservation programmes in six countries.

“Cultural heritage conservators from China and the rest of the world joined to safeguard the shared treasures of humanity,” Hu said at the opening ceremony of the exhibition. “They’ve written an alluring chapter of people-to-people connectivity.

“The exhibits also highlight the spirit of the Silk Road that emphasised inclusiveness, mutual learning and collaboration.”

Many artefacts in the exhibition, on until January, were excavated China-foreign joint archaeological programmes in recent years along the land and maritime Silk Road.

Cultural heritage research institutes in countries including China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates are also presenting their key collections reflecting communication among civilisations along the ancient trade routes.

The exhibits include a rubbing of a stone tablet, discovered by Chinese and Saudi archaeologists at Al-Serrian, the ruins of a port near Mecca, and Chinese porcelain shards were unearthed in a China-UAE joint mission at the ruins of Jurfa in the UAE.

Wang Guangyao, a researcher at the Palace Museum and a curator of the exhibition, said the blue-and-white imperial porcelain pieces from the early Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) found in the UAE may have come from one of the voyages across the Indian Ocean made by the fleets of the great Chinese mariner Zheng He.

An exhibited Tang Dynasty (618-907) pottery figurine of a camel, unearthed in Xianyang, Shaanxi province, may remind people of the busy caravans along the Silk Road.

Other artefacts such as murals from a 9th-13th century Nestorian temple ruin in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region and a winged Sphinx pendant, from the second to the first century BC, excavated in Uzbekistan further point to the inclusive nature of that trade network throughout history.

Two exquisite panels of Chinese stone funeral beds, which were believed to be from between the 4th and 7th century, also made their debut for public exhibition. Once lost overseas, they were repatriated from the United States in May, demonstrating close China-US collaboration in cracking cultural relic-related crimes.

Saida Mirziyoyeva, presidential assistant of Uzbekistan, recalled the westward journey of the Chinese monk Xuanzang during the Tang Dynasty to connect China and Central Asia. The exhibits dating back to Xuanzang’s time would inspire more economic and cultural collaboration in modern times, she said.

Nurlan Akkoshkarov, minister counsellor of the embassy of Kazakhstan in Beijing, said, “The ancient Silk Road was not only for the movement of goods, but also for the exchange of knowledge and ideas, and the mutual enrichment of cultures.”