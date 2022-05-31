Indulge in Transformative Learning

Vocational training to be a part of the curriculum across all campuses

Published: Tue 31 May 2022, 10:07 AM

Emirates National Schools (ENS) has launched Technology and Career Centres to enhance technical and vocational education opportunities for grades eight through 11. These integrated opportunities within the school education process prepare the younger generations for the labour market through hands-on activities in safe and creative spaces equipped with state-of-the-art tools and equipment.

ENS has signed an agreement with the German company GIZ to manage and operate the centres starting next academic year. The centres are designed to fit students’ requirements and will apply high international quality control standards. The initial phase will offer students several professional fields, including industrial technology, architecture, engineering construction, robotics, as well as other exciting fields, such as service and culinary arts, fashion and jewellery design, and small and medium entrepreneurship.

The centres are designed to provide students with practical experiences necessary for their future professional life and provide many opportunities for innovation and creativity. They will enable them to transform their designs and innovations into tangible products in labs equipped with the latest equipment and machines within an enjoyable and safe educational environment.

The curriculum implemented in the centres is based on modern German training methods and international technical training standards, applied through a detailed learning-based approach based on periodic evaluation and assessments.

The Technology and Career Centres were created to enable students to develop and discover their talents. The centres will be launched in the MBZ City Campus and Al Ain Campus in their first year and will expand to include all ENS campuses in the coming years.