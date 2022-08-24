Indulge In A Creative Atmosphere

Published: Wed 24 Aug 2022, 10:04 AM

Children learn more in the first six years of development than at any other point in their lives. Before choosing a nursery, start with getting to know your child, what type of environment do you feel they thrive in? Generally, children this age learn through play, but some curriculums have a more specific focus than others. Tracy Penketh, Director of Willow Children’s Nursery and Children’s Oasis Nursery, urges parents to ‘choose a place that creates an environment that nurtures a child’s wonder and curiosity and enables them to make their own choices, lead and direct their play.’

Set up visits and tours as it’s crucial to have one-on-one interaction with the staff and experience the vibe and energy of the place to get a feel of their teaching approach. Passion, motivation and warmth are the key characteristics of the leadership and teaching staff. “You as a parent also need to feel comfortable with the people caring for your child as you’ll be communicating on a daily,” says Dr Elena Andrioti, child psychologist, mother of three and author of Dr. Feelings, “it’s just as much a decision for you, as it is for your child.”

When it comes to the space and facilities, there are basics you need to consider, such as geography and location, safety and hygiene, but the design is another core element in this decision.

Janet Ghanem, Director of Redwood Center of Excellence, says: “Not only do we think of our classrooms, but we also pay close attention to common areas, outdoor play areas, and special departments that serve a higher purpose, like our ‘sensory room’, the ‘piazza’ or community space where children of different ages interact and our botanical garden.”

The nursery understands how a child’s mood and mental health are governed by their environment so its design elements are carefully curated, including lighting, furniture, equipment, materials and learning tools.