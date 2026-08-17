India’s wind energy sector poised for the next phase of growth

India's wind energy sector has emerged as one of the strongest pillars of the country's clean energy transition, combining indigenous manufacturing capabilities, technological innovation, and supportive government policies to establish itself as a global renewable energy leader. Ranked fourth in the world for installed wind power capacity, India is steadily expanding its wind energy footprint as it works towards its ambitious target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based electricity capacity by 2030, with more than 100 GW expected to come from wind energy.

Strong Manufacturing Ecosystem

India has built a world-class wind energy manufacturing ecosystem over the past two decades. The sector has evolved largely through indigenous capabilities, supported by strong research, engineering excellence, and strategic collaborations with global technology providers. Today, Indian manufacturers produce advanced wind turbines, blades, towers, generators, gearboxes and other critical components that meet both domestic and international standards.

The country's manufacturing strength extends well beyond its borders. India exports wind turbines and components to major global markets, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Brazil, demonstrating the competitiveness of Indian technology in the international renewable energy market.

Industry experts believe that with continued policy support, production-linked incentives and investments in advanced manufacturing, India's wind industry can significantly expand its global market share while further strengthening the nation's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

Vast untapped wind potential

India possesses one of the world's richest wind resources. According to the National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE), the country has an estimated wind power potential of 1,163.86 GW at a hub height of 150 metres above ground level. Despite this enormous potential, only a small fraction has been harnessed, leaving tremendous opportunities for future development.

As of May 31, 2026, India's cumulative installed wind power capacity stood at 56.807 GW. The country's total installed renewable energy capacity reached 282.75 GW during the same period, with wind energy contributing 20.09% of the overall renewable energy mix.

Wind energy continues to play a crucial role in diversifying India's renewable energy portfolio. It complements solar power by generating significant electricity during the monsoon months and at night, thereby improving grid stability and enhancing energy security.

Leading Wind Energy States

The western and southern states continue to dominate India's wind energy landscape due to favourable wind resources, robust transmission infrastructure and supportive state policies. As of May 31, 2026, Gujarat leads the country with an installed wind power capacity of 15.642 GW, followed by Tamil Nadu with 12.147 GW and Karnataka with 8.730 GW. Together, these three states account for a significant share of India's total installed wind capacity and continue to attract major investments in new wind energy projects.

Offshore Wind: The next growth frontier

India is now turning its attention towards offshore wind energy, which is expected to become the next major driver of renewable energy growth. To facilitate this transition, the Government of India has introduced several policy and regulatory measures aimed at accelerating offshore wind development, particularly along the Tamil Nadu coast.

The Offshore Wind Energy Policy, notified in October 2015, established the regulatory framework for offshore wind development. This was followed by the Offshore Wind Energy Lease Rules, 2023, which provide the mechanism for granting leases of offshore areas for wind power projects.

As part of the initial phase, eight potential offshore wind zones have been identified off the coast of Tamil Nadu through detailed meso-scale studies. The Central Transmission Utility (CTU) has already completed transmission planning to ensure seamless evacuation of power generated from these projects.

To improve project viability and attract private investment, the Government has launched a Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme for offshore wind energy projects. Offshore wind has also been included under India's carbon credit trading framework in accordance with Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement, creating additional incentives for developers.

The Government has further announced a waiver of Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) charges and additional surcharges for offshore wind projects commissioned on or before December 31, 2032.

On the technical front, NIWE has completed geotechnical investigations at three offshore borehole locations off the Tamil Nadu coast and installed four LiDAR systems to measure offshore wind resources. Meteorological, oceanographic, geophysical and geotechnical investigations for a proposed 500 MW offshore wind site have also been completed, paving the way for India's first commercial offshore wind projects.

India's Leading Wind Energy Companies

India's wind energy sector is supported by several globally competitive manufacturers. Major players include Suzlon Energy Ltd., Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power Pvt. Ltd., Envision Wind Power Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Nordex India Pvt. Ltd., Vestas Wind Technology India Pvt. Ltd., Adani New Industries Ltd., Inox Wind Ltd., GE Renewable India Pvt. Ltd., SANY Wind Energy India Pvt. Ltd., Senvion Wind Technology Pvt. Ltd., WEG Industries India Pvt. Ltd. and Venwind Refex Power Limited.

Roadmap to 2030

India has committed to achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based installed electricity capacity by 2030, with more than 100 GW expected to come from wind energy alone.

As of May 31, 2026, the country had already installed 56.807 GW of wind power capacity, while another 27.99 GW was under various stages of implementation. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), through Renewable Energy Implementing Agencies (REIAs), continues to issue competitive bids under standard bidding guidelines to ensure a steady pipeline of new projects.

The next phase of growth is expected to be driven by large-scale onshore wind installations, hybrid wind-solar parks, repowering of ageing wind farms, expansion of transmission infrastructure and the commercial rollout of offshore wind projects.

Bright Prospects Ahead

India's wind energy sector stands at a defining moment. Strong domestic manufacturing capabilities, abundant natural resources, progressive government policies and increasing global demand for clean energy technologies have positioned the country for sustained long-term growth.

The ministry aims to achieve 100 GW of installed wind energy capacity by year 2030. As on 31.05.2026, 56.807 GIN wind capacity has been installed and 27.99 GW wind capacity is under implementation. For the remaining capacity, the Ministry through REIAs issue bids under Standard bidding guidelines. Beyond generating clean electricity, the sector will play a vital role in strengthening energy security, creating skilled employment, boosting exports, reducing carbon emissions and advancing India's transition towards a low-carbon and self-reliant economy.

— Aftab Husain Kola is a senior Indian journalist. He regularly contributes to Khaleej Times, Arab News, Al Arabiya Engligh (Dubai) and also served at Times of Oman and Saudi Gazette.