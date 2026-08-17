Indiabulls and the new Indian homecoming for Dubai-based NRI investors

For Indians living in Dubai, the relationship with India has increasingly become one of participation rather than inheritance. The country is no longer simply where wealth is sent home. It is becoming where wealth is deployed, particularly as its cities enter a new phase of economic and residential growth.

Few places illustrate this transformation as clearly as Gurugram. Once defined largely by aspirational housing and its proximity to Delhi, the city has become one of India’s most sophisticated premium residential markets. Its share of residential sales across Tier-I cities rose from 6.1 per cent in 2021 to 14.6 per cent in 2025, while its average ticket size grew 30 per cent year-on-year. Homes priced above ₹5 crore alone accounted for 63 per cent of residential revenue.

For NRIs in Dubai, this evolution presents a distinctive investment proposition: access to a market being reshaped by rising incomes, infrastructure and a growing appetite for high-quality urban housing.

It is within this larger transition that Indiabulls is positioning its next phase of growth. In Q1 FY27, the company reported revenue of ₹384.4 crore and profit after tax of ₹141 crore, while maintaining a zero-net-debt balance sheet. Its real estate business recorded ₹3,003 crore in bookings and ₹519 crore in collections, with 965 units sold across 22.75 lakh sq ft.

The underlying scale is substantial. Indiabulls’ portfolio carries a Gross Development Value of ₹23,608 crore across 112.2 lakh sq ft and 12 projects. Following ₹3,650 crore of launches in FY26, its FY27 launch pipeline stands at ₹8,014 crore across five projects, with a further ₹11,945 crore future pipeline across the National Capital Region, Mumbai and Ludhiana.

For the Dubai-based NRI, therefore, the proposition extends beyond buying a home in India. It is an opportunity to participate in the country’s next urban growth cycle through an established platform with scale, financial discipline and exposure to some of its most consequential markets.

As Indian capital becomes increasingly global, the more interesting question may no longer be whether NRIs invest back home, but where they choose to participate in India’s next chapter.