India@75 A Role Model For The Developing World

Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director,Aster DM Healthcare

Dr. Azad Moopen extends his heartfelt wishes on India Independence Day

Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 12:00 AM

Today, Indians all over the world are celebrating the joyous completion of the 76th year of Independence of India. It is a day of immense pride for all of us as we celebrate the success of world’s largest democracy, a dream that our leaders and freedom fighters saw in 1947. India has emerged from insurmountable challenges to become one of the fastest growing economies of the world and creating a social and economic inclusion for the marginalised groups which is a stupendous task in a country with 1.3 billion people. It is the power of this social equality that has led to a woman from a remote area of India to assume the highest constitutional post of India today.

My heartiest congratulations to Droupadi Murmu on being appointed the 15th President of India. As the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative launched by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate India’s 75 years of independence aims to show, it is a time to acknowledge the tremendous achievement of a nation that has emerged as a world-leader and reaffirm our commitment to continue excelling in every sector. India is on the anvil of take off to be one among the world leaders in all areas and we all must brace ourselves and prepare our children to take up this responsibility.

We must also honour the heroes, the freedom fighters, who dreamt of the India we live in currently. I am extremely thankful to the Ministry of Culture, India, which has identified poems, writings and publications and is reviving the unpublished literature which was once penned during India's struggle for Independence. I am truly grateful for the gestures which have been taken under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative that is celebrating the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. A country which is for the people, by the people, I am proud of the spirit this nation holds which unites its countrymen across the globe. India, with multiplicity of languages, religions, casts and creeds is the true example of unity in diversity.

A ROLE MODEL

India is on its way to become a role model for the whole world with the economic engine gaining steam through the demographic dividend that we have been bestowed with. The government’s vision for its ‘Amrit Kaal’ (for the next 25 years from 2022-2047) is absolutely encouraging with focus on infrastructure development and self-reliance.

The vision of India’s global leadership, not only in economic terms but also in terms of culture, inclusiveness and prosperity, that is more sustainable and more resilient, is truly remarkable. There has been huge leap in space technology, telecommunication and IT in the country. The schemes that were rolled out for the benefit of the poor and needy in various areas including the Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme has made India stand out among all the countries in the world.

STRONG PARTNERSHIP

India has been a strong partner in UAE's transformational growth. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and the UAE in 1972, the bilateral relationship has expanded in scope and engagement has increased significantly. Being home to 3.5 million Indian expatriates living in the UAE, India and UAE have always shared mutual respect and unity.

Over the past 50 years, numerous multi-level strategic partnership between both the nations have materialised, such as the recent Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the formation of an alliance, I2U2 (India, Israel, the UAE and the USA). For both nations, which are among the world's fastest growing and future-ready economies, this new era of stronger partnership will witness new milestones over the next 25 years– the 100th anniversary of India’s independence and the 75th National Day of the UAE.

Indians like us who are living away from their Motherland lovingly remember our nation on the diamond jubilee celebrations.

ASTER INITIATIVES

Aster DM Healthcare, being one of the very few companies having large presence in both countries, is unique in being listed in India with large presence outside the country. We have been focusing on giving back to the country through healthcare infrastructure development and employment opportunities, and have 14 hospitals with 3,905 beds in five states of India with an investment of over INR 3,000 crores.

We plan to expand this further through establishing hospitals, clinics, labs and pharmacies in the country to cater to the healthcare requirements of the population. We are also actively involved in medical education with a 150-seater medical college, two nursing colleges, pharmacy and paramedical college.

While living away from the country as NRIs, our soul is always with our Motherland, which makes our hearts beat with pride basking in glory of over 5,000 years of rich history. Many Indians across the world are occupying top positions in businesses, corporates and politics, and are showing the true potential of Indians. We hope to see India at the centre table among the leading nations across the world over the next 25 years.

